A popular Greenville coffee shop is planning a Columbia location in this growing district

A popular coffee shop with multiple locations in Greenville is planning a two-story location in a growing Columbia district.

Methodical Coffee announced Tuesday that it will open a shop in Columbia’s BullStreet District. It will be at 2149 Pickens St. A BullStreet spokesman said the coffee shop will be inside the WestLawn Building, which is home to the Robinson Gray law firm and other businesses.

“Our 3,400-square-foot coffee shop will include the best features of our three Greenville Methodical cafes,” Methodical co-owner Marco Suarez said in a release. “It will have a coffee bar experience like our Downtown shop, retail merchandise like our Stone’s Point location and a food program similar to our offerings at The Commons space.”

The BullStreet Methodical Coffee location is aiming to open in November the company said in a release.

The Methodical cafe in Columbia will have indoor seating, as well as an outdoor patio. It will also have a separate room called the “library” which, according to a release, “will be used for conducting educational demonstrations for home baristas and wholesale training and will also be a quiet space for studying.” The library also will be available to rent for parties and other events.

The food menu will include baked goods, pastries, salads, quiche, breakfast sandwiches and more, the company said. The shop also will sell Methodical-branded merchandise, including coffee beans, tea, clothing and more.

“Coffee is at the heart of what we do,” Suarez said in a statement. “Creating a space where customers can enjoy our products in an inviting and inspiring environment is just as important to us as creating a place for members of the community to enjoy each other’s company.”

Methodical Coffee was initially founded in 2014 in Greenville.

The city of Columbia and Greenville’s Hughes Development are in the midst of a long-term plan to overhaul the 181-acre former State Mental Hospital site at Bull Street.

The site is home to hundreds of apartments and residences, with more under construction, as well as the Columbia Fireflies baseball team, a Starbucks, an REI outdoor store, a Publico restaurant, the Iron Hill Brewery, and a host of professional offices, among other uses. The University of South Carolina also is planning a $300 million medical school campus on the northeast side of the BullStreet property.