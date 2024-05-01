Popular Foodies restaurant is back + Largest indoor mini golf in Eastern WA opens

Tee Time, the Tri-Cities’ newest miniature golf course and all-ages gathering spot, holds its grand opening Friday.

Festivities start at 10:30 a.m., May 3, and continue through the afternoon at what is billed as the largest indoor mini golf course in Eastern Washington. It’s at 2203 W. Fourth Ave., in the Midtown Plaza in central Kennewick.

Kona Ice of Tri-Cities, Tumbleweeds Food Truck, Vivid Imaginations Professional Face Painting and other vendors will be on hand, as will the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon-cutting delegation from the chamber will formally toast the new business at 11 a.m.

Tee Time is the brainchild of Reyes Gonzalez, a former Gesa Credit Union loan officer, his sister, Aide Gonsalez Garcia, and a friend.

They invested about $350,000 in personal funds, namely home equity loans, to convert a former 18,000-square-foot dirt kart facility into an 18-hole golf course with pool tables, an arcade, snack bar and full-service bar, catering to all ages.

Reyes Gonzales poses at Tee Time, the Tri-Cities newest indoor mini golf facility. The 18-hole course is an all-ages destination and celebrates its grand opening with food trucks, face painting and more on Friday, May 3. Tri-City Herald staff

Tee time does not have a kitchen, but guests are welcome to bring in food from visiting food trucks and neighboring restaurants, including Excalibur Pizza.

Admission is $15, $18 and $25, depending on the number of rounds played. There are discounts for children ages 13 and younger.

It will hold its first ever mini golf tournament on June 1, with proceeds benefiting The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia..

Foodies reopens in Richland, Kennewick is next

Foodies has reopened its Richland restaurant.

Former owner Joanna Wilson closed locations in both Kennewick and Richland in February, saying she was moving in a new direction. She later confirmed she had sold the business. State records identify the new owner as Paul Purdie.

Tri-City Herald 2020 People’s Choice Best Burger: Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, 509-591-0424. Provided by Foodies Brick and Mortar

Foodies, 701 The Parkway, resumed operations on April 19, two days after a food safety inspection by the Benton Franklin Health District. The reopened restaurant retained its former employees, as well as a commitment to serve fan favorites from the Foodies menu.

Business hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday,

Foodies Kennewick, 2701 Paul Parish Drive, in Columbia Park, is expected to reopen as well. Health district records indicate its status is pending.

The city of Kennewick, it’s landlord, confirmed it has finalized a new lease, but does not yet know when the restaurant will open.

Go to eatatfoodies.com

Foodies restaurant is expected to reopen soon at Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Jimmy John’s closes

The Jimmy John’s Sandwiches at 3107 W. Kennewick Ave. has closed.

A sign in the door indicates the franchise “officially and permanently” closed on April 23 and refers customers to other locations in the area.

Signs have been removed from the storefront and workers removed kitchen and other gear on April 30.

The Jimmy John’s at 7530 W. Clearwater Ave. is unaffected the closure.

Rock Pizza still closed

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in south Kennewick remains closed and has not reopened as expected under a new name.

A worker said the restaurant is currently expected to open in a few weeks under a new name. Hotstone LLC, aka Hot Stone, a Vancouver firm that franchised the Rock Wood Fired Pizza name, will operate the new restaurant.

The Rock opened in 2013 at 4862 Hildebrand Blvd., near Highway 395, and closed in early April.

It posted a sandwich board-style sign indicated it would reopen under a new name associated with Hotstone within a few days. But several reopening dates came and went with little progress.

The company that franchises “The Rock” pizza brand had no comment on its former Kennewick location, which has been removed from its website.

Sal Y Limon opens





Sal Y Limon, specializing in Mexican cravings and sandwiches, has opened in Sunnyside.

The new business is at 450 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside.

Follow it on Facebook Sal Y Limon and Instagram.

