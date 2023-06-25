Popular Fast Food Chains Have Changed Drastically — Here Are 17 "Former Norms" People Are Nostalgic For

1.A time when Chipotle burritos were way bigger than the palm of your hand:

u/dontlovemenorshouldu / Chipotle / Via reddit.com
2.A time when the McDonald's dollar menu was actually $1 per item:

thesitekick / McDonald&#39;s / Via reddit.com
3.A time when McDonald's snack wraps were available in the US:

mcdonald wrap
Coca-cola2697 / McDonald's / Via reddit.com

4.A time when there was a McDonald's in nearly every Walmart:

mcdonald&#39;s inside the walmart
Antwan-J / McDonald's / Via reddit.com

5.A time when Taco Bell looked like Saved by the Bell:

10xchamp / Taco Bell / Via reddit.com
6.A time when Dairy Queen had baseball helmet sundaes:

sundae inside a mini plastic helmet
Guiee / Dairy Queen / Via reddit.com

7.A time when Dairy Queen had a cherry dip cone:

checkers512 / Dairy Queen / Via reddit.com
8.A time when Burger King had chicken tenders:

khaliliiiov_1997 / Burger King / Via reddit.com
9.A time when Burger King had Pokémon collectors cards:

Skaranin / Burger King / Via reddit.com
10.A time when Chick-Fil-A had brownies:

cavinelizabeth / Chick-Fil-A / Via reddit.com
11.A time when KFC potato wedges existed:

DryCommission5 / KFC / Via reddit.com
12.A time when the KFC Twister ran supreme:

ArtOk6196 / KFC / Via reddit.com
13.A time when Subway would cut a "V" in their bread:

ghostfreckle611 / Subway / Via reddit.com
14.A time when Wendy's was yellow:

WhitexZombie / Wendy&#39;s / Via reddit.com
15.A time when Dunkin' Donuts had sprinkled munchkins:

sprinkled donuts
DropTheGauntlet / Dunkin' Donuts / Via reddit.com

16.A time when Pizza Hut buffets existed:

ExoGeniVI / Pizza Hut / Via reddit.com
17.And finally, a time when Starbucks sold root beer:

FirePuff / Starbucks / Via reddit.com
H/T: r/nostalgia