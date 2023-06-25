Popular Fast Food Chains Have Changed Drastically — Here Are 17 "Former Norms" People Are Nostalgic For

In The Know by Yahoo

Serena Kerrigan is doing it for the plot. Gibson Johns interviews the Queen of Confidence during the launch week for her For The Plot Shake at Joe & the Juice to discuss the many unexpected ways that she's expanded her SFK brand, how all of her endeavors ultimately tie together and tell a story and her philosophy on thinking about what comes next. They also discuss her frank thoughts on influencer culture in NYC, whether or not she feels pressure when meeting fans in public and how she thinks about the character that she's created over the past several years.