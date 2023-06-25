Popular Fast Food Chains Have Changed Drastically — Here Are 17 "Former Norms" People Are Nostalgic For
1.A time when Chipotle burritos were way bigger than the palm of your hand:
2.A time when the McDonald's dollar menu was actually $1 per item:
3.A time when McDonald's snack wraps were available in the US:
4.A time when there was a McDonald's in nearly every Walmart:
5.A time when Taco Bell looked like Saved by the Bell:
6.A time when Dairy Queen had baseball helmet sundaes:
7.A time when Dairy Queen had a cherry dip cone:
8.A time when Burger King had chicken tenders:
9.A time when Burger King had Pokémon collectors cards:
10.A time when Chick-Fil-A had brownies:
11.A time when KFC potato wedges existed:
12.A time when the KFC Twister ran supreme:
13.A time when Subway would cut a "V" in their bread:
14.A time when Wendy's was yellow:
15.A time when Dunkin' Donuts had sprinkled munchkins:
16.A time when Pizza Hut buffets existed:
17.And finally, a time when Starbucks sold root beer:
H/T: r/nostalgia