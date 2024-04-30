A popular Columbia-area development is getting a new ice cream shop. Here’s when it opens

Just as the weather begins to turn warmer, Forest Acres is getting a new spot for cool treats.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, which has locations across the U.S., will open a shop at the Cardinal Crossing development at 4619 Forest Drive in Forest Acres. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, according to a post on Handel’s Forest Acres Instagram page.

“The wait is over!” Handel’s posted to Instagram. “Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 ice cream on the planet by National Geographic, is expanding in South Carolina with the opening of its newest location in Forest Acres, South Carolina.”

Handel’s was started by Alice Handel in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, according to the company’s website. The company now has franchise locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

The Handel’s menu includes a host of ice cream favorites, including sundaes, cones, shakes and more. It also has Hurricanes, which have vanilla ice cream with the customer’s choice of candy or cookies — Oreo, Butterfinger, M&M’s, etc. — mixed in.

The Cardinal Crossing development has a number of shops, restaurants and services and is located along a high-traffic area of Forest Drive. Businesses in the development include Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, among others.

About 27,600 cars per day travel down Forest Drive near Cardinal Crossing, per S.C. Department of Transportation data.