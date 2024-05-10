At Poppy & Thyme in Menomonee Falls, you can make your own candles, perfumes, nail polish

Poppy & Thyme in downtown Menomonee Falls expanded its store to include a make & take bar to create personalized scented candles, wax melts, perfumes and nail polish.

New activities at Poppy & Thyme in downtown Menomonee Falls may be just the thing needed to get away from the stress of life and do a bit of self-care.

Poppy & Thyme, which opened in 2018, is a bath and body store that offers a handpicked collection of natural self-care products. The store at N88 W16726 Appleton Ave. recently expanded to include a "make & take" bar where customers can create personalized scented candles, wax melts, perfumes and nail polish with staff guidance.

The new "make & take" bar takes up 250 square feet of Poppy & Thyme's 2,800-square-foot store and can seat five people. Tables add space for eight more people to create their own products.

Owner Layla Obregon said making candles, perfumes and other DIY projects Poppy & Thyme offers can provide "a relaxing escape."

"These activities allow for creativity, personal expression, and a boost in mood and self-esteem," said Obregon. She added that scent can be especially important as it is the greatest "memory" sense.

"Selecting and blending scents offers a sensory experience that can be relaxing or uplifting for participants," she said. "It can also unlock fond past memories — scents from childhood, for example."

Obregon also explained that candles can "improve the ambiance of your home with their soft light and pleasant scents." The lavender scent is one of the most relaxing and popular scents that "can help create a peaceful environment, making your space a serene place to unwind and feel tranquil," she said.

Obregon said her hope in offering customers the chance to make their own products is to foster a more social atmosphere for others.

How many different scents can you create at Poppy & Thyme?

At the new "make & take" bar, Poppy & Thyme has about 50 seasonally rotating scents people can use to make candles, wax melts and perfumes, said Obregon.

"We can draw from the hundreds more in our expansive fragrance library if someone is looking for a particular scent that isn't available at the bar," she added.

Obregon said that some of the shop's favorite scents include lavender, strawberry rhubarb, lemon sugar, island mist and amber tobacco.

Owner Layla Obregon is working with DIY makers at her downtown Menomonee Falls business, Poppy &Thyme. In Poppy & Thyme's expanded space, people can come in to create personalized scented candles, wax melts, perfumes and nail polish.

How many different colors are possible in a Poppy & Thyme creation?

Obregon said for candles, there are 16 different colors. She said that most people leave their candles a natural white and color the wax and add various glitters to their snap wax melts.

For nail polish, Obregon said there are easily 25 to 30 colors that could be used. Blending different colors would bring customers even more options.

How much does making your own items cost at Poppy & Thyme?

Obregon said the "make & take" prices range from $12 to $35 depending on the activity. Candle making ranges from $20 to $35 depending on the vessel and jar selected.

"We have lots to choose from," said Obregon.

Do I need a reservation at Poppy & Thyme's 'make & take' bar?

No appointments are needed for a drop-in visit at the bar.

For parties and special events, Poppy & Thyme offers a complimentary consultation to customize the event and space to what customers need. Reservations are needed for party and special event groups of five or more. To make a reservation, call 262-293-9669.

Where can I get more information about Poppy & Thyme?

For more information about Poppy & Thyme, visit https://www.poppyandthyme.com/make-and-take

