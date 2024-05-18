Popcorn in the Plaza set for Monday

May 18—To celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, Meridian's tourism arm, Visit Meridian, is inviting community residents to enjoy popcorn and lemonade during a press conference in Dumont Plaza on Monday morning to announce winners of the Hospitality Hero Award.

Popcorn in the Plaza will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, in Dumont, located at the corner of Fifth Street and 22nd Avenue. Visit Meridian representatives will be on hand to give out popcorn, lemonade and T-shirts while supplies last.

Established in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual celebration that promotes the hospitality and tourism industry, recognizes its hard-working employees and highlights the important role tourism plays in the national, as well as local, economy. This year's National Travel and Tourism Week runs from Sunday through next Saturday, May 25.

During the press conference, winners of this year's Hospitality Hero Award will be announced. The award recognizes individuals in the hospitality industry who personify exceptional customer service. Categories include attractions/venues, hotel/lodging, restaurant/dining, mixology and retail.

"We are excited for the opportunity to recognize our industry partners and want to thank everyone who works to represent Meridian and Lauderdale County so well," Laura Carmichael, executive director of Visit Meridian, said in a news release. "As front-line ambassadors, these talented individuals not only extend generosity but also add to our community's tourism economy."

In Mississippi, tourism is the fourth-largest private sector employer in the state with travel and tourism generating $7.5 billion in total visitor spending in 2023. In Meridian and Lauderdale County, travel employs a prosperous and diverse workforce from hotel employees to restaurant, attraction and retail workers, according to the news release. Tourism also supported related sectors such as construction, manufacturing and finance.

