Who knew? Amazon's No. 1 bestselling robot will clean your pool —and it's 40% off for Memorial Day

What's the worst part of owning a pool? Easy: cleaning it! It's a shame that no one has made a Roomba for pools yet. Except wait — they have! It's the Aiper Seagull SE Robotic Pool Cleaner, and it will run around the bottom of your pool vacuuming up loose debris, leaves and other gunk that you don't want to swim with or step on (yuck!). Oh, and the best part? Originally $300, thanks to a Memorial Day sale, you can get one for just $200 using the on-page coupon.

Amazon Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $200 $300 Save $100 with coupon This little robot will clean your pool like a pro and then park itself when the job is done. Save $100 with coupon $200 at Amazon

Like any other robot vacuum, all you have to do is set this little guy loose in the pool and it will take care of the mess for you. Once turned on, it'll clean for up to an hour and a half. It's ideal for use in above-ground pools as large as 33 feet in diameter, or in-ground pools of up to 40 feet x 20 feet.

The Seagull SE has two dual-drive motors that let it power its way through the water and collect any wayward trash and dirt. It's quiet, too, so you can run it while using the pool without distraction. The filter tray is reusable and simple to clean: just blast it off with a water hose and you're good to go. When the cleaning is done, you don't have to dive into the pool to the Seagull SE — the included hook makes it easy to fish it out of the water while remaining completely dry.

Just to be clear: It's completely cordless. Place it on its charger when it's done, and it will be ready to clean in just 2.5 hours. There are four LEDs on the robot to let you know things like how much juice is left or if the filter needs to be cleaned. Maybe the coolest feature is that it includes a chemical dispenser so you can keep the pool balanced and purified without dumping it in yourself. Goodbye, awful chlorine smell.

You'd never guess that her life was an endless slog of abject pain and misery...until she got herself an Aiper Seagull. Now, though, nothing can stop her! True story. (Photo: Amazon)

"Makes my life much easier," said one verified reviewer. "This little guy is exactly what I needed. If, like me, the thought of messing with pool equipment and manually cleaning your pool is something you’d just rather not do, then look no further!... Not a finger need be lifted to clean your pool, except to turn the little guy on and he’s off to work!... Completely recommend!"

"Why didn't I get this sooner?" quipped another shopper. "Works exactly as it is supposed to. Just drop it in the pool and go to lunch or shopping; when you get back your pool is clean. I live in a wooded area and get a lot of leaves and debris from the trees. This has picked up everything so far. So long, messy hoses..."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

