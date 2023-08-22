Police identify ‘person of interest’ in 1993 murder of AC/DC manager

Crispin Dye was killed in 1993

Forensic tests have identified a “person of interest” in the hunt for the killer of Crispin Dye, the former manager of the rock band AC/DC in 1993.

Mr Dye, 41, was battered to death in a Sydney suburb on Christmas Day, where he had been celebrating the successful release of a debut solo album.

Details of the breakthrough in the 30-year-old cold case emerged during a public inquiry into gay hate crimes in New South Wales.

The inquiry was told that investigators had failed to send Mr Dye’s clothing for forensic testing at the time.

Belatedly testing was carried out this year as part of the hate crimes inquiry.

DNA found on the clothing matched that found at a crime scene. Investigators also found a bloodstained piece of paper with a name written on it.

Crispin Dye's shirt on the night he was attacked

The “person of interest” – named as NP252 – had a substantial criminal record, including convictions for assault. He died in 2002. Just two weeks after Mr Dye’s death he was accused of assaulting a German tourist in Sydney.

Police in New South Wales were criticised for failing to carry out DNA testing at the time.

Meg O’Brien, assisting counsel at the inquiry, said the failure to do so was extraordinary.

“It is plainly unsatisfactory that this evidence has lain untouched for nearly 30 years without being found or subjected to testing,” she said.

Richard Cobden, a close friend of Mr Dye, said the brutal murder was homophobic.

“I think there’s no doubt in my mind that it was, in fact, a hate crime. He was in a gay precinct at the height of when it was a gay precinct, we’re talking back in 1993.

“And there’s no question that the gangs that are roaming the back streets of those hours were looking for gay people to bash. He was beaten because he was a gay man out late at night.”

