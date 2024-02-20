Podiatrists say compression socks can ease foot pain — grab this top-selling pair for $8 (that's 60% off)

If you've ever experienced plantar fasciitis, you know how agonizing it can be. The condition, which impacts 2 million Americans each year, can cause intense symptoms like pain on the bottom of the foot and achiness that gets worse when you walk. There is good news, at least: Plantar fasciitis is treatable. One go-to trick that podiatrists prefer? Compression socks. "We use these regularly for our patients with plantar fasciitis," said Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Ill. Well, these top-selling Bitly Compression Socks are down to as low as $8 at Amazon, so scoop up a pair for less while you can.

Why is it a good deal?

These socks start at just $8 (down from $20) — a savings of 60%. We've rarely seen them cheaper, and when we have, it's only been by a couple dollars. While prices vary depending on color and size, you'll pay $10 or less for most pairs when you apply the on-page coupon. Plus, being able to walk and stand with little to no pain is priceless!

Why do I need this?

Plantar fasciitis stems from inflammation of the plantar fascia, a long, thin ligament that connects your heel to the front of your foot, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. That inflammation can be triggered by stress, strain and pressure on the area, the AAOS says.

"The goal of a compression sock for plantar fasciitis is to provide better support for the arch of the foot," Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, CA, told Yahoo Life. "Better support means less stress on the plantar fascia and, hopefully, relief of pain, or at least prevention of pain recurrence."

Compressing the plantar fascia "will help with both pain and inflammation of the affected ligament," Lockwood said. Plantar fasciitis compression socks have a lot going for them, Graves noted: They provide at least partial pain relief and can be worn barefoot, with any type of shoe, or with orthotics. They're also easy to wash.

The Bitly socks, which come in five different colors, check all the boxes. They use compression to gently squeeze the center of your feet and help ease your pain. These handy socks are moisture-wicking, so you can slip them on under other socks or wear them as is without worrying about sweaty toes. They provide a little extra ankle support too.

Agony of de-feet got you down? Just a few bucks can buy you sweet, sweet relief in the form of compression socks. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 29,000 fans have left glowing reviews about Bitly Compression Socks.

"My plantar fasciitis was severe and took over a year to fully resolve. I tried braces, sleeves, creams and eventually I saw a podiatrist," wrote one five-star reviewer. "These are the second-best thing that I used to help me with my plantar fasciitis. The best thing was my podiatrist and the steroid shot I received. These sleeves, however, reduced and eventually eliminated my pain while walking. I tried a couple other brands. They turned out to be worthless, but these work great."

A fellow satisfied shopper had this to say: "I immediately put the sleeve on my foot and the initial sensation was almost an audible laugh because I thought: There's no way this thing can have any effect. Two hours later I was noticing some relief, and 10 hours later it was remarkable ... This morning I can take a step with almost no pain."

A self-described "ultimate skeptic" said they were "desperate" after plantar fasciitis sidelined their distance running. Now, they said, their plantar fasciitis "is completely under control." They continued: "I run without pain, I wake up and can walk without pain. I am truly amazed that something so simple has solved my struggle with PF. I've been running now for four months, up to 25 miles a week. My life is back in balance now that running is back in my life."

This final fan wrote: "I am pretty active — pickleball, soccer, and rugby. I developed plantar fasciitis while playing a lot of pickleball. I tried various inserts, stretches, frozen water bottles, tennis balls ... all the things. These socks actually work. I wear them every day. ... My only complaint is the toeless part curls up, so you have to put socks on carefully."

Another podiatrist-approved product? These popular Akk sneakers, which are also on sale:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

