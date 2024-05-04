Playa Bowls celebrates Wilkes-Barre grand opening May 4

May 3—WILKES-BARRE — Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in bowls such as acai and pitaya, oatmeal, chia, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more, officially opens their newest location on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m.

Located at 251 Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre, the new shop will offer free bowls and limited-edition T-shirts to the first 75 guests in line, with additional swag and giveaways to guests throughout the Grand Opening and a DJ.

The Wilkes-Barre shop is-owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Bronwyn and Mike Bergen, and son, Michael Bergen. This latest opening marks the fifth Playa Bowls shop for the couple who opened their first location in Newtown in 2020 and now introduces the happy, healthy franchise to NEPA.

"Joining the Playa Bowls family as franchise owner of the newest Pennsylvania location is a dream come true," said Michael Bergen who is co-owning a location for the first time. "Having witnessed my family's dedication and success with Playa Bowls, I've developed a deep appreciation for the brand and seen the positive impact it's had in providing nutritious meal options for guests. Opening this new location is not only a professional milestone but a personal one, as a 2017 graduate of University of Scranton, I'm eager to help introduce the tradition of serving delicious, superfruit bowls while fostering connections within the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton communities!"

NEPA is near and dear to Michael Bergen's heart, so he was excited to open a Playa Bowls location here.

"It's a proud moment as a parent watching your child pursue their passions," said Mike Bergen. "Michael has witnessed first-hand Bronwyn and I's passion for Playa Bowls since opening our first shop in 2020, and to now have him join us as a co-owner is incredibly fulfilling. We can't wait to share Playa Bowls with the Wilkes-Barre community!"

Photo Credit — Playa Bowls

Bronwyn and Mike Bergen recognized the need for a health-forward fruitbowl shoppe in Wilkes-Barre. There's really nothing comparable in the area and they're proud to pave the way.

"When we started looking at locations, my husband and I googled smoothie/acai bowls and nothing came up within 60 miles — and we thought DING DING DING!" said Bronwyn Bergen in an interview with The Weekender.

Living a healthy lifestyle is important to Bronwyn and Mike Bergen, which is a big reason they're behind Playa Bowls.

"My husband and I are avid runners and take our health very seriously. This was the perfect combination for us to integrate that into owning a business," said Bronwyn Bergen.

Guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or even customize their own. They can choose from proprietary blends made with superfoods, including pure acai, pitaya, chia pudding, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal, and the brand's newest base — mango!

"We take great pride in that we don't add anything to our bases," said Bronwyn Bergen. "It's all natural. Fruit is delivered daily and gets cut up on the spot...same for the juices!"

Add tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butters to power up your bowl. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brew, and other select drinks. Everything can be made vegan or gluten-free or adapted to suit Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

The Nutella bowl is one of their most popular, well-loved options but everything is made to order and, with their extensive menu, they can customize your bowl any way you want!

The company was originally founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, who aimed to recreate delicious yet healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on their various surf trips from Costa Rica to Hawaii. Eight years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues offering superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states, with plans to continue to expand the domestic footprint. Now, we welcome the store to Wilkes-Barre!

Saturday's Grand Opening of the new Wilkes-Barre location will introduce Playa Bowls to the community with delicious, healthy eats and a day of fun. They're also looking forward to collaborating with local like-minded businesses and providing a inviting, functional space for health and wellness leaders right here in Wilkes-Barre.

"We're excited to get to know the area more," said Bronwyn Bergen. "We are also continuing to look around the area for a second if this one does well."

Michael, Bronwyn, and Mike Bergen are on a mission to provide more options for the area with Playa Bowls! They also offer catering for offices, meeting, events, and more that can be ordered right from their website.

Following the May 4 opening at 11:00 a.m., Playa Bowls will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To learn more about Playa Bowls and the Wilkes-Barre location, visit Playa Bowls website and follow the local superfruit bowl shop at @playabowls_wilkesbarre on Instagram for the latest updates.