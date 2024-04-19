Plant sales aim to attract those with green thumbs

Apr. 18—Gardeners will have multiple opportunities to buy plants in the coming week at Missouri Western State University.

The Department of Biology will be hosting two plant sales. On Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, the Missouri Western student chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its first native plant sale fundraiser on the second floor of the Agenstein/Remington building on the Missouri Western campus.

The sale will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Several varieties of flowering plants native to Missouri will be available for purchase at $4 per plant. Bundles of four plants are available for $12.

The sale is open to the public.

The Missouri Western chapter of Beta Beta Beta, a national honor society for biology students, will sell houseplants from Tuesday through Friday, April 23 through 26, in the Agenstein Atrium. The sale is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features plants such as aloe, begonia, elderberry and succulents.

The sale is open to the public and there are no set prices for plants. People are asked to donate what they can.

A third April plant sale by the Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners will take place at the University of Missouri Extension office at 4125 Mitchell Ave. on the Missouri Western campus.

On Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, the master gardeners club will sell vegetables, herbs and milkweed. The sale will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday.

More than 150 varieties of tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and herbs will be available along with monarch-friendly milkweed. Master gardeners also will be on hand to answer questions.