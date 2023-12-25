Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Plan ahead! These faux Christmas trees are up to 60% off — buy one now to put away for 2024

Make the 2024 season merry and bright with pre-lit and flocked options from Balsam Hill and Amazon.

Amanda Garrity and Carrie McCabe
Updated
27
three different styles of artificial Christmas trees
Purchase one of these fake trees now while they're on sale. No pine needles or sap included. (Amazon/Balsam Hill)

Christmas 2023 may be over, but it's never too early to start prepping for next year's holiday! If you're in the market for a new artificial Christmas tree or looking to shift from a real to fake fir, here's a hot tip: Right now, you can score some mega favorites on sale at Amazon and Balsam Hill, with savings up to nearly 60% off.

Quick Overview

  • Balsam Hill Alpine Balsam Fir Tree, 4.5 Feet

    $199$349
    Save $150
    See at Balsam Hill

  • Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce, 4.5 Feet

    $249$499
    Save $250
    See at Balsam Hill

  • Balsam Hill Park Avenue Corner Tree, 7 Feet

    $299$499
    Save $200
    See at Balsam Hill

  • Balsam Hill California Fir, 7.5 Feet

    $399$799
    Save $400
    See at Balsam Hill

  • Best Choice Products Artificial Christmas Tree with Pinecones and Berries, 6 Feet

    $90$120
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

    $207$450
    Save $243
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet

    $315$670
    Save $355
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet

    $514$1,010
    Save $496
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet

    $896$1,360
    Save $464
    See at Amazon

  • Best Choice Products White Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree, 6 Feet

    $40$72
    Save $32
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

    $77$169
    Save $92
    See at Amazon

  • Best Choice Products Partially Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 6 Feet

    $60$80
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

    $191$391
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag

    $33$36
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Holdn' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Lid

    $10$25
    Save $15
    See at Amazon
See 10 more

We sifted through both retailers' best deals to ensure you're getting a tree that will make the 2024 season merry and bright. We've broken up our findings into four categories: the best from Balsam Hill, plus Amazon's top pre-lit, unlit and flocked tree deals. From there, it's up to you to choose between different heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked, tinsel or classic green).

While you're at it, make sure to stick a new storage bag (also on sale at Amazon) in your cart. That way you can properly protect your new tree, ornaments and other festive decor during the off-season. Your future self will thank you.

Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees at Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill Alpine Balsam Fir Tree, 4.5 Feet

$199$349Save $150

Balsam Hill is the name in realistic faux Christmas trees, beloved by designers, editors and shoppers with elevated taste. They're pricey though, so it's a treat to find them on sale. Charlie Brown meets chic with this gorgeous little guy, ideal for small spaces or as a second tree with twinkling clear LED fairy lights.

$199 at Balsam Hill
Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce, 4.5 Feet

$249$499Save $250

Christmas is time for classics, just like this full blue spruce beauty. The top-rated 4.5-ft. tree (now 50% off!) has that traditional Christmas tree silhouette and comes complete with clear LED lights.

$249 at Balsam Hill
Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill Park Avenue Corner Tree, 7 Feet

$299$499Save $200

For making the most of your space, we love this clever "corner tree," just $299 (down from $499) for a seven-footer. It comes strung with candlelight clear LED lights.

$299 at Balsam Hill
Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill California Fir, 7.5 Feet

$399$799Save $400

Trees are bigger in California — and so is this deal: Save half off this lovely 7.5-ft. fave. This Balsam Hill beauty is sure to brighten up any room for the holidays.

$399 at Balsam Hill

Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees at Amazon

Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products Artificial Christmas Tree with Pinecones and Berries, 6 Feet

$90$120Save $30

This tree looks beautiful as-is, but it'll look even better when you mix in your own ornaments, tinsel and garland. "The tree looks great and I haven’t even decorated it yet. Don’t hesitate to purchase but remember … fluff for great results," one festive shopper wrote. Save nearly 30% right now.

$90 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet

$207$450Save $243

Like the name implies, this one actually feels — and looks — like an actual Douglas Fir. Plug it in upon assembly to see all 650 white lights sparkle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

$207 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet

$315$670Save $355

Get the best of both worlds with this tree, which lets you switch between white and multicolor lights. It's the only dual light tree on this list so if that's something you want, then you know what to do. 

$315 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet

$514$1,010Save $496

Save nearly $500 by picking up this 10-footer now. Not only is this tree on the taller side, but it's wider than most (70 inches wide) and features 1,200 white lights. 

$514 at Amazon
National Tree Company

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet

$896$1,360Save $464

Save big — we're talking nearly $500 off — on this 12-foot beauty. One reviewer, who described the tree as "very majestic," offered some sage advice for future owners: "Take the time to fluff each branch and you will end up with this beautiful tree!"

$896 at Amazon

Best deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights

Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products White Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree, 6 Feet

$40$72Save $32

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have raved about this tree, and now you can get it for 45% off in winter wonderland white. "We loved the ease of setting up this tree. It is easy to move the branches around to make the tree look fuller," one reviewer, who called it a "great little tree," wrote.

$40 at Amazon
National Tree

National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

$77$169Save $92

This one’s $74 off right now, which, ya know, is basically the price of another small tree. Sure, it arrives unlit, but that just means it’s a blank canvas for your own handpicked decorations.

$77 at Amazon

Best deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees

Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products Partially Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 6 Feet

$60$80Save $20

Not sure you want to go all-in on a flocked Christmas tree? Go with this one, which has just a dusting of snow along with faux pinecones. Now on sale for 25% off. 

$60 at Amazon
Puleo International

Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet

$191$391Save $200

If you want a flocked Christmas tree, this one's your best bet — especially since the price is slashed in half (and then some).

$191 at Amazon

Best deals on Christmas tree storage accessories

Navtue

Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag

$33$36Save $3

Stick your artificial Christmas tree in this waterproof and moisture-proof bag to keep it protected during the off-season. It's big enough to fit a 10-footer too.

$33 at Amazon
HOLDN’ STORAGE

Holdn' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Lid

$10$25Save $15

Pack your ornaments in this convenient organizer, which has 64 ornament slots to keep everything in its place. Scoop it up now for $19, so you're ready once the season wraps.

$10 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Recommended Stories