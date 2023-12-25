Plan ahead! These faux Christmas trees are up to 60% off — buy one now to put away for 2024

Purchase one of these fake trees now while they're on sale. No pine needles or sap included. (Amazon/Balsam Hill)

Christmas 2023 may be over, but it's never too early to start prepping for next year's holiday! If you're in the market for a new artificial Christmas tree or looking to shift from a real to fake fir, here's a hot tip: Right now, you can score some mega favorites on sale at Amazon and Balsam Hill, with savings up to nearly 60% off.

We sifted through both retailers' best deals to ensure you're getting a tree that will make the 2024 season merry and bright. We've broken up our findings into four categories: the best from Balsam Hill, plus Amazon's top pre-lit, unlit and flocked tree deals. From there, it's up to you to choose between different heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked, tinsel or classic green).

While you're at it, make sure to stick a new storage bag (also on sale at Amazon) in your cart. That way you can properly protect your new tree, ornaments and other festive decor during the off-season. Your future self will thank you.

Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees at Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Alpine Balsam Fir Tree, 4.5 Feet $199 $349 Save $150 Balsam Hill is the name in realistic faux Christmas trees, beloved by designers, editors and shoppers with elevated taste. They're pricey though, so it's a treat to find them on sale. Charlie Brown meets chic with this gorgeous little guy, ideal for small spaces or as a second tree with twinkling clear LED fairy lights. $199 at Balsam Hill

Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees at Amazon

Best deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights

Best deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees

Best deals on Christmas tree storage accessories

