Plan ahead! These faux Christmas trees are up to 60% off — buy one now to put away for 2024
Make the 2024 season merry and bright with pre-lit and flocked options from Balsam Hill and Amazon.
Christmas 2023 may be over, but it's never too early to start prepping for next year's holiday! If you're in the market for a new artificial Christmas tree or looking to shift from a real to fake fir, here's a hot tip: Right now, you can score some mega favorites on sale at Amazon and Balsam Hill, with savings up to nearly 60% off.
Balsam Hill Alpine Balsam Fir Tree, 4.5 Feet$199$349Save $150
Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce, 4.5 Feet$249$499Save $250
Balsam Hill Park Avenue Corner Tree, 7 Feet$299$499Save $200
Balsam Hill California Fir, 7.5 Feet$399$799Save $400
Best Choice Products Artificial Christmas Tree with Pinecones and Berries, 6 Feet$90$120Save $30
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$207$450Save $243
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet$315$670Save $355
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet$514$1,010Save $496
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet$896$1,360Save $464
Best Choice Products White Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree, 6 Feet$40$72Save $32
National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$77$169Save $92
Best Choice Products Partially Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 6 Feet$60$80Save $20
Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$191$391Save $200
Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag$33$36Save $3
Holdn' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Lid$10$25Save $15
We sifted through both retailers' best deals to ensure you're getting a tree that will make the 2024 season merry and bright. We've broken up our findings into four categories: the best from Balsam Hill, plus Amazon's top pre-lit, unlit and flocked tree deals. From there, it's up to you to choose between different heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked, tinsel or classic green).
While you're at it, make sure to stick a new storage bag (also on sale at Amazon) in your cart. That way you can properly protect your new tree, ornaments and other festive decor during the off-season. Your future self will thank you.
Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees at Balsam Hill
Balsam Hill is the name in realistic faux Christmas trees, beloved by designers, editors and shoppers with elevated taste. They're pricey though, so it's a treat to find them on sale. Charlie Brown meets chic with this gorgeous little guy, ideal for small spaces or as a second tree with twinkling clear LED fairy lights.
Christmas is time for classics, just like this full blue spruce beauty. The top-rated 4.5-ft. tree (now 50% off!) has that traditional Christmas tree silhouette and comes complete with clear LED lights.
For making the most of your space, we love this clever "corner tree," just $299 (down from $499) for a seven-footer. It comes strung with candlelight clear LED lights.
Trees are bigger in California — and so is this deal: Save half off this lovely 7.5-ft. fave. This Balsam Hill beauty is sure to brighten up any room for the holidays.
Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees at Amazon
This tree looks beautiful as-is, but it'll look even better when you mix in your own ornaments, tinsel and garland. "The tree looks great and I haven’t even decorated it yet. Don’t hesitate to purchase but remember … fluff for great results," one festive shopper wrote. Save nearly 30% right now.
Like the name implies, this one actually feels — and looks — like an actual Douglas Fir. Plug it in upon assembly to see all 650 white lights sparkle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year.
Get the best of both worlds with this tree, which lets you switch between white and multicolor lights. It's the only dual light tree on this list so if that's something you want, then you know what to do.
Save nearly $500 by picking up this 10-footer now. Not only is this tree on the taller side, but it's wider than most (70 inches wide) and features 1,200 white lights.
Save big — we're talking nearly $500 off — on this 12-foot beauty. One reviewer, who described the tree as "very majestic," offered some sage advice for future owners: "Take the time to fluff each branch and you will end up with this beautiful tree!"
Best deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have raved about this tree, and now you can get it for 45% off in winter wonderland white. "We loved the ease of setting up this tree. It is easy to move the branches around to make the tree look fuller," one reviewer, who called it a "great little tree," wrote.
This one’s $74 off right now, which, ya know, is basically the price of another small tree. Sure, it arrives unlit, but that just means it’s a blank canvas for your own handpicked decorations.
Best deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees
Not sure you want to go all-in on a flocked Christmas tree? Go with this one, which has just a dusting of snow along with faux pinecones. Now on sale for 25% off.
If you want a flocked Christmas tree, this one's your best bet — especially since the price is slashed in half (and then some).
Best deals on Christmas tree storage accessories
Stick your artificial Christmas tree in this waterproof and moisture-proof bag to keep it protected during the off-season. It's big enough to fit a 10-footer too.
Pack your ornaments in this convenient organizer, which has 64 ornament slots to keep everything in its place. Scoop it up now for $19, so you're ready once the season wraps.
