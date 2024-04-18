This Plain White Bedroom Transforms with a Warm, Luxe Paint Choice

She wanted to replace the white walls with a “rich, tonal color scheme.” Credit: Shenel Shaikh Credit: Shenel Shaikh

ABOUT THIS BEFORE & AFTER

HOME TYPE: Apartment

PROJECT TYPE: Bedroom

STYLE: Colorful, Modern, Organic Modern

SKILL LEVEL: DIY

RENTAL FRIENDLY: No

Many designs and DIY projects have inspiration images, colors, feelings, or words behind them — and all are welcome on a mood board!

As interior designer Shenel Shaikh of Elementerre Studio writes on Instagram, “Never thought I’d be inspired by the leaky Himalayan salt lamp I found at Goodwill for $3, but here we are! I guess it’s true what they say; inspiration can come from anywhere.”

The design goal for her DC apartment’s primary bedroom, which Shenel shares with her husband and design partner, Hassan, was to “capture the feeling of being inside a Himalayan salt lamp.” Here’s how they brought that vision to life.

A warm pink paint envelops the room.

The Shaikhs color-drenched the room in Benjamin Moore’s Mudslide, a warm pink-meets-tan that very much matches the salt lamp look they were after. They chose a quilt in a similar color, too.

Shenel says the “rich, tonal color scheme” — including on the ceiling — is one of her favorite parts of the after and is a great color choice for the blend of old and new furniture in the room.

An IKEA hack creates chic storage.

Shenel and Hassan shopped around for their bedroom. The bed is from Article, the rug is from AllModern, and the nightstands and lamps are both vintage. The dresser looks ultra high-end, but is actually an IKEA TARVA hack.

Shenel and Hassan added fluting to the TARVA’s drawer fronts, painted the piece brown (Benjamin Moore’s Toasted Brown), and added gold knobs. The result is a piece that looks totally at home in the luxe surroundings of the new bedroom.

For more IKEA TARVA hack inspiration, check out these 25 iconic dresser upgrades, and for another clever furniture upgrade from Shenel, check out her conference table-turned chic dining table.

Inspired? Submit your own project here.