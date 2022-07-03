I'm obsessed with this pink cleaning dynamo — and it's on sale for July 4th
Every home has those impossible-to-clean messes. Some come from kids showing off their creativity all over your walls. Others, from accidents in the kitchen. Mine come from my cat, who leaves Jackson Pollock-style splotches all over the walls every time she eats her food. Savvy TikTokers have found a solution for all those seemingly permanent stains, and here's the kicker: You can use it on just about anything.
The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle
Your home will never be cleaner, thanks to this four-piece set.
According to social media cleaning gurus, The Pink Stuff is the best, fastest and cheapest way to get rid of any stain — period. I've scrolled through hundreds of videos with users applying it on walls, pots, countertops and windowpanes — virtually anywhere. It seems I'm not the only one obsessed: The #thepinkstuff hashtag has over 360.5 million views and counting.
Check out how one TikToker even used it on her sneakers:
The name totally makes sense: It's a hot pink paste that turns light pink when you apply it. You can buy a massive tub of the wonder, but with the number of uses for, why not opt for the Pink Stuff Bundle? It comes with the iconic Pink Stuff paste, a cream cleanser, a multi-purpose spray, and a bathroom foam cleaner. It's a whole-home clean, all for just $25.
Of course, you can only access the deal if you're a Prime member. If you’re not yet a member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
Look, something that cheap and something that bright has to smell like chemicals, right? Wrong! All the products in the set have a light floral scent, so no need to hold your breath when you open the jar. As for application, just use a cloth or sponge (lots of TikTokers swear by the Scrub Daddy) and gently scrub away at the stain. It takes minimal elbow grease — in just a few minutes, the cat food residue on my walls was gone for good. It took a little more time to handle the scratches and paw print stains, but they're gone now too. The grime in the tub? Gone. The nasties on the subway tile in my shower? Gone.
According to countless TikToks and 7,700+ five-star Amazon reviews, it works on nearly any surface. Parents swear by it for removing permanent marker stains left behind by toddler Picassos, while cooks insist it gets rid of tough stains on silverware, pots and pans. If you've had a stain for years, try this bundle — it just might change your life.
"This stuff is a miracle cleaner," a shopper shared. "Seriously. I cleaned my boat seats with it and my jaw was dropped the entire time. Our 1996 boat seats went from grungy and disgusting to no kidding looking brand new. I LOVE this stuff."
"I don't know what kind of little wizards they put in this, but OMG," shared one shopper. "I promise I will never buy another cleaning product in my life as long as this is around."
It even works for crayon creations:
"The paste is soooo worth it!" shared a shopper. "My two and three-year-old children wrote with crayons, pencils and pens all over my walls. I tried so many products and nothing worked. Until I found this magic paste: THE PINK STUFF. Put a thin layer all over the wall, with a sponge, smoothly removed everything!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
