Pinellas County Kindergarten teacher retires after 40 years, gets surprise from students

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County teacher who dedicated 40 years to teaching the students of Lakeview Fundamental Elementary not only celebrated her retirement but got a special surprise from her students.

Former students and colleagues of Debbie Panico gathered last week to celebrate the end of her career as a Kindergarten teacher.

“I love what I do,” Panico said. “I won’t miss the paperwork and the meetings and all that kind of stuff, but I have a great rapport with the kids and the parents.”

Panico was given roses, balloons, and a gift basket full of all her favorite things.

“There have been so many wonderful parents over the years and some of them I’ve taught generationally too where some of the children I’m teaching now, I taught their parents and it’s a really special relationship, so that’s what I’ll miss,” Panico added.

Now that she is retired, Panico said she will spend her time on her favorite hobbies, which include traveling and bicycling.

