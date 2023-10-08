TikTokers say this $7 lipstick is comparable to Charlotte Tilbury's universally flattering Pillow Talk
What is it?
I don’t know about you, but for me, waiting for Charlotte Tilbury’s must-have Pillow Talk lipstick to go on sale feels like watching paint dry. But I have to have it. HAVE TO. Failing that, and like many other beauty enthusiasts out there, I’ve gone on a search-and-destroy mission for the perfect Pillow Talk lookalike (at a manageable price) and amassed enough nude lipsticks to open my own drugstore makeup counter. But I can finally call off the dogs: TikTok has scrounged up the perfect match in a L’Oréal shade — Colour Riche Les Nu Intense — and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $7 (was $10), which is a whopping $29 less than Pillow Talk.
Thanks to vitamin E and argan oil, this lipstick goes on luxuriously smooth and keeps your lips feeling soft and supple.
Why is it a good deal?
If you’re a little late to the makeup party, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Pillow Talk lipstick is one of those shades that allegedly looks good on everyone. Yep, that includes celebs like Britney Spears, who wore it on her wedding day last year.
Pillow Talk is a slightly pink nude in a moisturizing matte formula that nourishes your lips with vitamin E. The color is designed to work with your natural skin tone to enhance your lips and make them look full. But not everyone wants to fork over $35 for perfectly pink and pouty lips — we get it. Seven bucks, on the other hand, is a pretty doable alternative, and I’m so glad TikTok picked up the search for me and found a comparable shade at an awesome price from the ever-reliable L’Oréal at Amazon.
Why do I need this?
The Colour Riche line has been around since the ‘80s, but it is continuously improved and upgraded. This version has a creamy satin finish and is enriched with vitamin E (like Pillow Talk) with the addition of argan oil to make your lips feel extra soft. The particular shade in question here is Colour Riche Les Nu Intense (the number on the bottom of the lipstick is 181).
What reviewers say
TikTokers are convinced the Les Nus 181 Intense matches Pillow Talk...and Amazon shoppers agree.
“This L'Oreal lipstick is comparable to the famous Charlotte Tilbury lipstick,” reported a rave reviewer. L'Oreal's is a bit more moisturizing, with deep, saturated color. I haven't bought another CT tube since discovering L'Oreal comp.”
“Very moisturizing, pretty case, love the color,” wrote another happy shopper. “Similar to Pillow Talk…it is a very pretty lipstick and I would buy it again.”
Ready to add to cart?
Great for all-day wear, this long-lasting lipstick enhances your lips' natural color without feathering.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
