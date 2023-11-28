These Pictures Show The Dramatic Difference Between Melania Trump And Jill Biden's White House Christmas Decorations
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Every year, the First Lady is tasked with decorating the White House for the holidays.
People have noticed just how dramatically different the White House decorations have changed from Melania Trump to Jill Biden, so let's take a closer look at the two.
Everyone should thank Dr. Jill Biden for bringing Christmas back to the White House after Melania trashed it. pic.twitter.com/TFlkGdgCUr
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 27, 2023
Let's start off with Melania.
One year, Melania decorated an entire hallway with white trees.
It's eerily similar to Kim Kardashian's scary-abandoned- futuristic-haunted-convent aesthetic.
The shadows definitely make it feel *extra* festive.
Then there was the year Melania decorated that same hallway with blood-red trees.
Not scary at all!
Jill Biden's White House is a bit different.
Jill's hallway is candy-themed.
It's definitely less "human sacrifice" and more "holiday joy."
At the end of the hallway, Jill has statues of their pets, Commander and Willow.
Melania decorated the White House China Room in red.
The China Room in Jill's White House was turned into a candy room.
Jill transformed it into the "White House Sweet Shop."
The White House Gingerbread House in Melania's vision was relatively simple.
Jill's White House Gingerbread House has a bit more flair.
The library in Jill's White House was themed around "bedtime stories."
The window had this little Santa decal.
And next to the bed, there was a note to the North Pole.
Melania opted for more of an ice queen aesthetic.
Jill added a bit more color to her ornaments.
She had children's letters to Santa and Joe Biden scattered about.
She even decorated one of the White House rooms with this large mechanical theater.
I'm particularly into this large sleigh in the White House entrance.
At the end of a hallway, Jill placed a large nutcracker.
It's definitely all a bit more lively!
Melania's White House was a bit darker, which, honestly, might be your thing!
She basically turned the White House into a forest, complete with an orchestra nervously awaiting their fate.
She had ballet dancers personally performing for her.
Here she is deciding whether they should go to the Hunger Games or not.
In conclusion, wow, what a difference!
I could totally see myself being stuck in this hallway battling my sleep paralysis demons tonight.
Night night!