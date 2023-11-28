These Pictures Show The Dramatic Difference Between Melania Trump And Jill Biden's White House Christmas Decorations

Every year, the First Lady is tasked with decorating the White House for the holidays.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

People have noticed just how dramatically different the White House decorations have changed from Melania Trump to Jill Biden, so let's take a closer look at the two.

Everyone should thank Dr. Jill Biden for bringing Christmas back to the White House after Melania trashed it. pic.twitter.com/TFlkGdgCUr — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 27, 2023

Twitter: @acnewsitics

Let's start off with Melania.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

One year, Melania decorated an entire hallway with white trees.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

It's eerily similar to Kim Kardashian's scary-abandoned- futuristic-haunted-convent aesthetic.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images, @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

The shadows definitely make it feel *extra* festive.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Then there was the year Melania decorated that same hallway with blood-red trees.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Not scary at all!

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jill Biden's White House is a bit different.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Jill's hallway is candy-themed.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

It's definitely less "human sacrifice" and more "holiday joy."

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

At the end of the hallway, Jill has statues of their pets, Commander and Willow.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Melania decorated the White House China Room in red.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

The China Room in Jill's White House was turned into a candy room.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Jill transformed it into the "White House Sweet Shop."

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The White House Gingerbread House in Melania's vision was relatively simple.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Jill's White House Gingerbread House has a bit more flair.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The library in Jill's White House was themed around "bedtime stories."

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The window had this little Santa decal.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

And next to the bed, there was a note to the North Pole.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Melania opted for more of an ice queen aesthetic.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Jill added a bit more color to her ornaments.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

She had children's letters to Santa and Joe Biden scattered about.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

She even decorated one of the White House rooms with this large mechanical theater.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

I'm particularly into this large sleigh in the White House entrance.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

At the end of a hallway, Jill placed a large nutcracker.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

It's definitely all a bit more lively!

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Melania's White House was a bit darker, which, honestly, might be your thing!

Alex Wong / Getty Images

She basically turned the White House into a forest, complete with an orchestra nervously awaiting their fate.

Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

She had ballet dancers personally performing for her.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Here she is deciding whether they should go to the Hunger Games or not.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

In conclusion, wow, what a difference!

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

I could totally see myself being stuck in this hallway battling my sleep paralysis demons tonight.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Night night!

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images