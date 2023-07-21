Pickpocketing in Europe, Which Countries Top The List

famous fountain in Europe

Summer travel in Europe offers a chance to explore new destinations and create unforgettable memories with friends and family. However, safety remains vital for many travelers, especially when it comes to guarding against pickpocketing in Europe. It’s important to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect your belongings and personal information while enjoying your summer adventures.

According to recent research conducted by Quotezone.co.uk’s European Pickpocketing Index, thousands of tourists have reported experiencing petty theft while visiting Europe’s top tourist destinations. Cities like London, Paris, and Rome are trending this summer and ranked high in incidents of pickpocketing.

The index, based on the frequency of pickpocketing mentions in traveler reviews of a country’s top five tourist attractions on Tripadvisor, reveals the following ranking:

Countries with the most pickpocketing in Europe

Italy France Netherlands Germany Greece Spain Portugal Turkey Ireland Poland

Italy takes the lead with 1,906 reports of theft from tourists at popular attractions like the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Pantheon in Rome, the Duomo di Milano in Milan, and the Galleria Degli Uffizi in Florence. France comes in second with 283 reports per million tourists, all of which were located in the city of Paris. Surprisingly, the Netherlands secures the third spot on the index despite being the ninth most visited country. Even though Spain had five times fewer reports of theft than Italy, it still ranked sixth overall due to Barcelona’s notoriety for pickpocketing.

Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, stated, “Theft can happen anywhere, and tourist hotspots are convenient places for criminals to target people’s wallets and purses while they are busy taking in the sights.”

Iconic attractions like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Trevi Fountain in Rome are particularly popular with pickpockets as they can move more inconspicuously amongst larger crowds.

Tips to Safeguard Your Belongings and Avoid Pickpockets While Traveling