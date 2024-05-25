Pickles had a hard life until Cavatappi entered it. Now they're inseparable | SPCA pets

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption, all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Pickles and Cavatappi

Gender: Male/Female

Age: 5 years and 1 year

Weight: 7 pounds and 8 pounds

Species/Breed: Domestic shorthair cats

Color: Black/White and Black/Orange Tortie

Orphaned Since: March 27 and April 24

Adoption Fee: $75

Meet Pickles and Cavatappi, two strangers in the night who found solace in each other. Pickles, a gentle and mellow 5-year-old gentleman, has triumphed over a challenging past. He arrived at SPCA Florida infested with fleas and lice. He was treated and his fur was shaved. He even had to have his teeth pulled because of dental disease. Then, 1-year-old Cavatappi entered the cattery and the two have become inseparable. She showers him with affectionate licks, blissfully unaware of his stubbly fur as it grows back in. They are both shy with humans yet playful and comfortable with other cats. These two deserve a loving family – one that will cherish them both.

Scooter

Gender: Male

Age: 14 years

Weight: 10 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black

Orphaned Since: March 19

Adoption Fee: $50

Scooter is a 14-year-old senior cat who arrived at SPCA Florida after his owner passed away. Cats experience grief, and Scooter was very sad. He became withdrawn and didn’t want to eat. He was moved into the administration office for more personal attention. After trying different foods, staff found some he was agreeable to. He’s come out of his shell and his personality is starting to shine. He's such a loverboy and craves warm laps to cuddle up in. He enjoys gentle pets and is very playful. His talkative nature adds to his charm.

Rufus

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Weight: 55 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Great Dane/Mix – White/Tan

Orphaned Since: April 24

Adoption Fee: $250

Rufus is a smart Great Dane Mix looking for a forever family. At 55 pounds and 10 months old, he's still a playful puppy with lots of energy. He's learning his basic commands like sit and stay, and he needs you to continue his training at home. He's eager to learn! His baby blue eyes and brown-and-white markings make him quite the looker. And don’t miss his pearly whites – they’ve been freshly polished and scaled. He's a big pup who enjoys cuddling and playing with other dogs. SPCA Florida’s canine team has given him a thumbs up for doggy dates and sleepovers so you can get to know him better.

Aayla

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Weight: 101 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Rottweiler – Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: April 16

Adoption Fee: $150

Aayla, a sweet and gentle Rottweiler, might be a tad shy at first, her eyes nervously fixed on the toy you’re offering. But once she gathers her courage, she’ll play gently with you. Aayla is a water enthusiast – she dreams of summers spent in the pool or sprinkler with her new family. Currently undergoing treatment for heartworms, Aayla will need to take it easy until she’s fully recovered. But don’t worry – the cost of treatment is covered by SPCA Florida, you just need to bring her to appointments. Despite her shyness, Aayla is smart and knows her basic commands. And when it comes to expressing herself, she can be quite vocal.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet the SPCA pets: Pickles and Cavatappi, Scooter, Rufus and Aayla