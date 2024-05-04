PHOTOS: KOIN 6 joins Vancouver Walk-Run for the Animals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In spite of the rainy weather, dozens of people got on their feet Saturday to help support our furry friends with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington’s Walk Run for the Animals!

Happening along the Vancouver waterfront, donations to this critical fundraiser go to support the humane society and all the animals in their care, such as the 10,000 pets they helped last year.

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington Walk/Run for the Animals on May 4, 2024. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News even had its own team, KOIN 6 News Unleashed: Walking Out For You, participating in the event.

Thus far, the humane society says they have raised $230,000 of their $300,000 goal.

If you want to help them cross the finish line, click here.

