Your photos: Family surprises Belleville woman with 100th birthday celebration

Kennedy Cason of East St. Louis, recently became a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by improving the lives of seniors in her community.

Kameron Gresham of Shiloh recently became a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by creating a room at her church just for teens.

Emily Dunn of Belleville recently became a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by creating sleeping mats that provide better sleeping surfaces for homeless people in her community.

Theo Jackson from O’Fallon recently became a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by combining her love of art with her desire to address mental health.

Belleville Elks Lodge #481 made donations to the following organizations represented in the photo: Interfaith Food Pantry and Cathedral St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Downtown Belleville YMCA, Teen Court Foundation of St. Clair County, Illinois Center for Autism, and the Catholic War Veterans. Pictured with the group is Lauren Elliott (second from right), president.