Your photos: Family surprises Belleville woman with 100th birthday celebration

Eken Group has issued a firmware update to resolve major security issues with its doorbell cameras that were uncovered by Consumer Reports. The cameras are sold under the brands Eken, Tuck, Fishbot, Rakeblue, Andoe, Gemee and Luckwolf.
TikTok's fate in the U.S. looks uncertain after President Joe Biden signed a bill that included a deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest itself of TikTok within nine months or face a ban on distributing it in the U.S. Ivan writes about how the impact of TikTok bans in other countries could signal what’s to come stateside. California drones grounded: In more Amazon news, the tech giant confirmed that it's ending Prime Air drone delivery operations in Lockeford, California.