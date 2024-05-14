PetSmart seeking chief toy tester; NYC pet parents encouraged to apply

NEW YORK (PIX11) – PetSmart is on the hunt for a chief toy tester in New York City.

Pet parents can submit an application for their pet through May 29. The job involves reviewing new products, contributing feedback for toys and the opportunity to appear on PetSmart signage and displays.

In addition to the promotion opportunities, the chief toy tester can earn $10,000 for their work.

A 15-30 second video of your cat or dog and a review of their favorite toy in 200 words or less are required for the application.

Whiskey the dog and Loki the cat previously held the position.

