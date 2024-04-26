Pets of the week: Shepherd mix, Great Dane mix, bonded cats up for adoption in Lane County

Bruschetta is a Shepherd mix at Greenhill Humane Society.

Greenhill Humane Society

Bruschetta is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix who is beyond silly and sweet.

She is looking for an outgoing family to take her on lots of adventures and have a basket filled with fun toys for her to play with. Bruschetta is also a little nervous around new people, but with yummy snacks and a little patience, she warms up to be a social pup.

Bruschetta has a brown, white and black short coat with one ear that sticks up while the other curls over at times. She should meet any dog friends at the shelter before adoption and should have a slow, supervised intro with cats.

She weighs 55 pounds, is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. Once Bruschetta connects with her people and is comfortable, she will blossom into the best pup she can be.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Jupiter is a Labrador and Great Dane mix at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Jupiter is a large 95-pound Lab and Great Dane mix.

He loves to play ball, go for long walks and lean into you for love. Jupiter does well with other dogs and will be a great addition to an active family.

To meet Jupiter, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Ferb is a 2-year-old tuxedo cat at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Phineas and Ferb are a bonded pair of 2-year-old brothers who are described as having sweet and playful personalities. They get along really well with other cats, dogs, and gentle kids in their foster home.

Phineas is a black panther who is the more outgoing of the two cats, while white tuxedo Ferb is a little more reserved but is affectionate once he trusts you.

They are looking for a calm, loving forever home. Both Phineas and Ferb are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

Phineas

To meet them, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Shepherd mix, Great Dane mix up for adoption in Lane County