Pets of the week: Guinea pig pair and 2 cats headline Lane County adoptions

Greenhill Humane Society

Quico and Chavo are two guinea pigs up for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Quico is white and orange while Chavo is black with a white stripe down his face.

Together, they are bonded and looking to go home with one another.

Quico is very social and outgoing while Chavo is a bit shy, however, he enjoys being held and loves getting pets.

Both guinea pigs love chowing down on snacks and climbing their toys. They are looking for an indoor-only home and would make wonderful pets for a family with children.

If you are interested in adopting some of Greenhill's guinea pigs or want to learn more about guinea pigs as family pets, please call Greenhill for resources.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Pollyanna Pugsley is a 2-year-old cat who really enjoys her days at "work" at a local business where she's learning about crates and car rides.

She tolerates other cats as long as they give her plenty of space and acknowledge her beauty.

To meet Pollyanna Pugsley, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Wetzel is a gold tabby cat available for adoption at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Wetzel is a long-haired golden tabby cat who is 4 years old. He is the perfect mix of playful and couch potato.

He will spend hours chasing feathers and strings around the room as long as someone is playing with him. Wetzel can also be shy with strangers but will warm up once he gets to know you. He also loves treats and gentle pets and would enjoy a calm home.

Wetzel would also be best as the only cat in your home. He is smart and independent and would be best with someone who is experienced with caring for a long-haired cat.

He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Wetzel, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County pet adoption: Guinea pigs, 2 cats look for homes