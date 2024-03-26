Pet Parents Say This $14 Snuffle Mat Is ‘Fantastic’ & Really Helps Slow down Their Dogs’ Fast Eating



Does your dog seem to think he’s in an eating competition every time his food bowl is placed in front of him? Fast eating can result in gagging, hacking, vomiting, and poor digestion so pet parents of fast eaters may be on the hunt for any solution to super-speed eating. For just $14, you can try out this highly-rated snuffle mat that promises to slow down your dog’s eating and therefore reduce his digestion issues. Plus, it’s fun, too!

The Vivifying Snuffle Mat, which is marked down to just under $14 from $19 on Amazon today, is an adjustable snuffle mat that challenges your dog during dinner time. When you hide kibbles or treats amongst the felt strips attached at the center, your dog will have to snuffle, hunt, and forage to find his meal.

The drawstring around the edge of the mat can be pulled tighter to create more of a challenge, or left loose to give your dog an easier time. And the nonstick dots on the bottom help the mat stay in place while he roots around.

Pet Parents Say This $14 Snuffle Mat Is ‘Fantastic’

Vivifying Snuffle Mat for Dogs

“Our 19-pound pug/rat terrier/chihuahua loves this mat!” one pet parent wrote in their review. “He prances with excitement when he sees me getting it out (more so than any other puzzle feeders we have for him). Keeps him busy for a while so he doesn’t eat fast! … I definitely would buy this again.”

Another person wrote, “Fantastic snuffle feeding mat … I recently purchased the Snuffle Feeding Mat for my furry friend, and it has been a game-changer! The interactive design of this dog snuffle mat makes it an ideal solution for fast eaters. If your dog tends to devour meals in a blink, this mat provides a fantastic way to slow down their eating pace. It’s like a Christmas gift for your beloved pets, creating a foraging environment that helps prevent digestive problems.”

So whether you have a fast eater, a natural-born snuffler, or even a pup with mild anxiety that needs something to keep his mind busy, this snuffle mat from Vivifying will provide so much entertainment and stimulation, your dog will beg for more!

