'Perfect for my trip to Disney': Travelers love this waist pack — and it's on sale for $10

You’re not imagining it: People everywhere are using fanny packs again. It's been quite a while — we really haven't seen these convenient carry-all sacks en masse since the '80s. But all of a sudden people are opening their eyes to just how practical they are — especially for traveling. It makes total sense — you can fit all your daily touring essentials in these hip packs, all while keeping them close for convenience and safety. Of course, Amazon is staying on trend with an offer: One of the internet retailer’s most popular models — the Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack — is now just $10 (was $20).

💰 Why is it a good deal?

At $10 (50% off!) this is the lowest this crossbody has ever been. And while it's terrific for traveling, its versatility around the waist or as a crossbody means you can also use it for shopping, a day out — anywhere you'll be where you'll need your phone and wallet but don't want to tote that ... tote. (Available in 58 styles and colors, though prices vary.)

🤔 Why do I need this?

This fanny pack has won over more than 35,000 five-star fans — and why not? It's compact yet roomy and, with a belt length spanning 20 to 50 inches, it works for a variety of body types. No wonder shoppers are going absolutely wild about it, regardless of how they feel about fashion. Planning a trip to Disney? This hip pack can hold all the bare necessities, it can be useful for unexpected inconveniences when you're in line or sauntering around the amusement park for 14 hours straight and don't want to be weighed down by a backpack.

The question isn't "What can you fit in there?" It's "What can't you fit in there?" (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

Not surprisingly, many shoppers use this fanny pack for traveling. It lets them keep their belongings close — either around their waists or worn as a crossbody bag. But the real draw is just how much you can fit in it.

👍 Pros

“I was so resistant to get a fanny pack because I associate them with the '80s and the ‘cool kids’ making fun of people wearing fanny packs,” admitted a five-star fan. “I bought it for a trip to Universal, saying I will probably not even wear it 'cause I don’t wanna look lame… BUT, dang…this little thing is crazy cool! Dare I say…sexy!?!? I feel like the king of the world in this thing, it’s got thick straps, so it’s not uncomfortable at all. It’s not bulky, it's actually sleek and form-flattering. It hugs my hips in just the right spots so I could hide it under a hoodie if I wanted to.”

"Perfect for carrying the minimum necessary for my trip to Walt Disney World resort," shared a happy sightseer. "This came in handy during the several rainstorms where the pack was easily accessible under my poncho. So much easier than a purse or backpack!"

"Perfect for my trip to Disney!" wrote another amusement park visitor. "Everything I needed was easily accessible and I could wear it on almost all the rides!"

👎 Cons

"Better than most but I wouldn't say it's completely water resistant as my stuff has been wet before when taken out," revealed this final fan. "The straps don't stay tight and the strap just dangles unpess you be creative. But...those are the only cons it's great for what I need it for."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

