People visit Smithville Lake hoping to catch glimpse of northern lights

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Several people made the lake a part of their Friday night plans mainly to try and see the northern lights.

You’ve got to get out of the city and up north for the best chance, so why not try at Smithville Lake.

“Now they’re calling here to see if we’re open and maybe that’s part of the reason so they can come hang out, listen to some music and watch the stars,” said Dan Ulledahl, co-owner of Between The Buoys.

“It’s on the bucket list, we’ve never seen the northern lights so if we could see them close to home that’d be great,” said Susan Hevalow.

And if you really want the best shot, prepare to stay up late for peak hours overnight into Saturday.

“I know my wife said she won’t go to bed cause if she does, she won’t wake up, so I’ll make sure that we are up to see the peak time,” Alatiel Barragan said.

“This is a gorgeous place to come and see anything, so I look forward to staring off into the sky at 10 tonight,” Ulledahl said.

