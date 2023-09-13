People Are Sharing The Scams That Have Become So Normalized, We Don't Even Realize They're Scams Anymore

Recently, my favorite Twitter bot, @PicturesFoIder, asked the Twitter community: "What's a scam that's so normalized that we don't even realize it's a scam anymore?" The responses were viral, all-encompassing, and extremely relatable. So without further ado, let's get into 'em:

1. Tax filing in the US...but you knew that.

2. Getting asked to tip at a self-checkout screen is a whole new level.

3. Someone said printer ink is equivalent to the air to chip ratio in a bag of chips, and truer words have never been spoken.

4. True life: I forgot to cancel the free trial on my plant identifying app, and now I have a yearly subscription and a new hobby.

5. I used to hustle, but now I'm allll for slowing down, taking a walk, and pointing my phone at random plants for $29.99/year these days.

6. This. And why don't some phones have classic audio jacks anymore? I keep losing the dongle. And I hate the name.

7. I always feel like somebody's watching meeee.

8. Currently wearing glasses that are crooked, bent beyond repair, and the wrong prescription because of this.

9. Because apparently having teeth and eyes is a choice.

10. Call it girl math, but it makes sense to me.

11. As an 18-year-old, I should not have been in charge of a $100k-in-debt decision.

12. Me in Michigan riding my bike on a major highway to go to 7-Eleven at 14.

13. Alas, I feel this, too:

14. $15 burger with no fries is what I see when I think of inflation. And never owning a house.

15. Making a three-hour, well-spiced dish that you needed to go to three different stores for only to completely devour it in under 10 minutes.

16. Everything about flying is a scam.

17. Annnd this is why we use Splitwise.

That's a wrap! But there's plentyyyy more scams not discussed here. So, let me know in the comments down below any modern-day scams that have become so normalized in your life, you kinda forgot they were scams.

