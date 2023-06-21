People Are Revealing The Specific Mistakes That Ended Up Ruining Their Careers, And They're Wilder Than You'd Think

Reddit user u/DankGamer135 recently came to Reddit to ask , "What one mistake ended your career?" and people reallllly dished the office goss.

1. "Being diagnosed with cancer. I still worked full time, but three years into aggressive treatment, I was told I 'absorb others' energy' and they 'couldn't have [me] around with [my] cancer stuff.' They said this while pantomiming fanning (for hot flashes) and opening and closing their hands (for neuropathy) and fired me."

"I sued, settled, and then could not find a job in the same career path (applying across the nation), so I took a huge pay cut to work in medical and moved to a different state. 😁 BTW: five years of treatment and cancer-free!"

—u/erinmyhead

2. "Called the HR woman the 'angel of death' to a coworker on chat. HR was in a different state, so anytime they came to town, we all knew it was most likely to lay off people. The angel of death came to get me shortly after. 😂"

—u/michaudra2

"I once worked in a company as the help desk tech who would come collect tech while people were in with HR getting fired. Got the nickname 'Grim Reaper' because if I showed up with my cart and nobody in that department had called, then they knew one of their colleagues wouldn't be coming back from their meeting with HR."

—u/Houseplantkiller123

3. "I remember a coworker of mine getting fired because he put laxatives in his own lunch bag. Some dickhead kept stealing parts of our lunches. Turned out it was our supervisor."

—u/DeicideandDivide

4. "I sent a scathing email about my boss directly to my boss. It wasn't meant for him. To this day I still have no idea what possessed me to put his name in the address bar. I noticed his name the exact moment I hit send. I've never felt that much panic."

—u/Happy1327

5. "Kind of the opposite. I worked at a secondhand electronics store, and a dude came in with a PS2 to sell. I noticed the serial number was scratched off and thought that was a concern, but processed it anyway. It went through testing, came back green-lit, and I assumed that meant that it was OK."

"Assumed wrong — management sacked my ass an hour later. I went home, reevaluated my life choices, and that year went back to college. Got my A levels, then my degree, and I've been a software engineer for almost 10 years."

—u/drake3011

6. "I was kicked out of the US military for accidental ingestion of molly. Don't drink from the wrong cup if you have a federal job."

"I had witness statements, testimonies, etc., to prove it was accidental. Had the charges dropped by my command at court-martial due to what my lawyer and I believed to be a lack of hard evidence of maliciously doing molly. Then I was taken to an admin separation board by my command because less evidence is required to prove someone is guilty when it’s not in court, and I was found 51% likely to have committed the crime.

"I was 'separated under honorable discharge.' Now I’m a 100% disabled, stay-at-home dad, and we live pretty comfortably as a family. It all worked out, fortunately for us."

—u/Conscious_Cup8238

7. "I took a half day off for a doctor's appointment. It ran longer than I thought. I texted my boss that I'd be a bit later than expected."

"I got home one hour past the allotted time for a half day and missed a meeting, and I was fired the next day. I'd been at the company for six years. It took me six months to find a new job in a different field, but I'm much happier with the work I'm doing now."

—u/spacemandown

8. "I sold myself beer before I turned 21 at a gas station I was working at. I got caught because my coworker was giving himself lots of discounts on all kinds of shit, so they checked the system. I had been ripping off barcodes from the beer in the back so I could swipe and pay at the counter without the cameras seeing the beer. Then I would take the beer from the cooler at the end of my shift under the trash cart I was taking out."

"The best part was that after I got caught and fired, my manager called me in a week later to give me a check for several hundred dollars for all the beer I had bought over the past several months. That way, the store could say it hadn't sold beer to a minor. I don't know how that would stand up legally, but that's what they did, and I found it hilarious."

—u/permadrunkspelunk

9. "Browsing for another job while at the job."

—u/galaxycactus

10. "I was the assistant director at a summer camp. Two of the counselors were caught drinking beer, and in an attempt to weasel his way out, one of them told the head of the camp that I gave him permission to do so, even though I most definitely had not."

"While I didn’t get fired on the spot or have my year-end bonus withheld like the other two, I was told I wouldn’t be asked back again for next year, when there had already been talks of me being a full director in the future."

—u/Cobrachimkin

11. "My best friend found a stash of porn on a network computer that belonged to the boss, then showed it to everyone. Ended up working in a supermarket after that."

—u/ChocTunnel2000

12. "I told the truth about a workplace accident. They told me if I lied, I would still have a job. Basically, they wanted to be lied to and not hear the truth or have it brought up. So you would rather employ someone who lies than someone who is honest?"

—u/Alert-Appearance-362

13. "A guy I worked with was caught stealing two cigarettes from a colleague's bag. Was on a six-figure salary. Not anymore!"

—u/Rude-Scholar-469

14. "Went to the next town with my boss to buy trucks, but we didn't find one. A week later, the pay for that 14-hour day was not in my check. I asked the boss's wife (aka the bookkeeper) why I was not paid for that day, and she gave me a funny look, asked for my pay stubs, and left. The following Sunday, she came to my house; we don't work Sundays. She asked if I was sleeping with her husband."

"Turns out she was supposed to go with him and he told her a male coworker was going — 15 years of a career ended with a man's lie. I moved on, but surprise! I got fired for sexual harassment. I'm a woman working in road construction, and I was not the one doing the harassing!!! It's a small industry where everyone has worked with everyone at some point."

—u/Lymelove

15. "I was a part-time intern making $9 an hour, and my boss asked if I had any plans for the weekend. I had said I was going to buy a car, and he asked if I was buying it brand new. My response was that my budget wasn't big enough for a new car."

"A couple of weeks later during my one-year review, my manager said that they didn't have the work for me and that I was disrespectful for telling the boss I didn't make enough money. At the time, I was living comfortably as a college student — just needed different transportation. I tried not to be disrespectful, but apparently I was."

—u/Kulee43

16. "Had a job where the VP of operations told me they were letting me go because of how 'annoying' I was being with asking for a living wage."

"The phone call was recorded, and when I applied for unemployment, the representative I talked to had to take a minute to really believe what I was saying."

—u/mothershipq

17. "Talking about my drinking habits with a coworker."

"In retrospect, it was a good thing I got fired. It was a shit job, but I had never been fired before, and getting fired finally made me start to rethink how I was living. I drank up my whole last paycheck and went to my first AA meeting the next day. Been sober almost 10 years now; life is better."

—u/iamthemosin

18. "Roasted a CEO in an 'anonymous' survey."

—u/GholaGholaGhola

19. "I told the CEO's wife what I thought. I didn’t make it to the next Christmas party."

"I told her what I thought of the decision to cut bonuses dramatically so she could have a big Christmas party.

"She loved company Christmas parties and convinced her husband to slash bonuses by over 50% so we could do a big, expensive, ridiculous party. She actually fucking said employees would enjoy the party more.

"Figure the company was about 100 people and the cost must have been close to $100,000. The rental for the property was over $10,000 alone for that one night. There were ridiculously expensive door prizes that were mostly won by management, food that was all catered to be like a Top Chef tasting experience, outrageous giant decorations, and live entertainment.

"Oh, and it wasn’t an open bar. So she rolled up to the bar and stole one of the drinks I was in the process of paying for like it was her right while bragging about how much she loved this time of year."

—u/sardoodledom_autism

Alright...if you've ever made a mistake that you feel changed your entire career — even if it's not as dramatic as some of these — let us know in the comments. We swear we won't judge.

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.