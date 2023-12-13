People Are Really, Really Mad About This Satanic Altar Display In The Iowa Capitol

Ooh, there's drama in Iowa!

A Satantic altar was put up in the Iowa State Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa last week.

Here's the display, which will be up for two weeks:

According to Iowa representative Jon Dunwell, "Access for displays at the Capitol are open to anyone through an application process. Though there are some guidelines, they do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ideology."

As expected, some people are really mad about it.

"These people are sick and disgusting," someone posted.

"This is spiritual warfare!!" another said.

Representative Dunwell explained how he felt on X.

"My observation as a follower of Christ, I certainly find a display from the Satanic Temple objectionable," he posted. "It stands in direct opposition to my faith and would be classified as evil."

Another Representative, Brad Sherman, called the display "disgusting" in his newsletter.

According to KCCI, people have organized prayer circles around the Christmas tree in the Capitol.

Governor Kim Reynolds shared a picture of one such prayer circle, saying, "Free speech is a right afforded to all. But how we use it matters. Today’s event is proof that in the battle between good and evil, good will always prevail."

In their defense, the President of the Satanic Temple told the Des Moines Register, "People assume that we're there to insult Christians and we're not."

"I would hope that even people who disagree with the symbolism behind our values," he continued. "It's certainly a greater evil to allow the government to pick and choose between forms of religious expression."

Ultimately, I think this person sums this whole thing up best:

Bye!

