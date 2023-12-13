People Are Really, Really Mad About This Satanic Altar Display In The Iowa Capitol

Ooh, there's drama in Iowa!

Fox

A Satantic altar was put up in the Iowa State Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa last week.

Fox

Here's the display, which will be up for two weeks:

As many of you have become aware, last week a display was erected at the Iowa Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa. As I have responded to concerns from Iowans about the display, I wanted to share with you how the display came to be and my response.How did it happen? • The… pic.twitter.com/8ODJXCxu9Y — Rep. Jon Dunwell (@jdunwell) December 8, 2023

Twitter: @jdunwell

According to Iowa representative Jon Dunwell, "Access for displays at the Capitol are open to anyone through an application process. Though there are some guidelines, they do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ideology."

KCCI

As expected, some people are really mad about it.

Fox

"These people are sick and disgusting," someone posted.

X

"This is spiritual warfare!!" another said.

X

Representative Dunwell explained how he felt on X.

As many of you have become aware, last week a display was erected at the Iowa Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa. As I have responded to concerns from Iowans about the display, I wanted to share with you how the display came to be and my response.How did it happen? • The… pic.twitter.com/8ODJXCxu9Y — Rep. Jon Dunwell (@jdunwell) December 8, 2023

Twitter: @jdunwell

"My observation as a follower of Christ, I certainly find a display from the Satanic Temple objectionable," he posted. "It stands in direct opposition to my faith and would be classified as evil."

KCCI

Another Representative, Brad Sherman, called the display "disgusting" in his newsletter.

KCCI

According to KCCI, people have organized prayer circles around the Christmas tree in the Capitol.

KCCI

Governor Kim Reynolds shared a picture of one such prayer circle, saying, "Free speech is a right afforded to all. But how we use it matters. Today’s event is proof that in the battle between good and evil, good will always prevail."

Today, faithful Iowans gathered in the Capitol rotunda to display the Nativity and pray for peace. Free speech is a right afforded to all. But how we use it matters. Today’s event is proof that in the battle between good and evil, good will always prevail. pic.twitter.com/phD9KYmXHY — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) December 12, 2023

Twitter: @IAGovernor

In their defense, the President of the Satanic Temple told the Des Moines Register, "People assume that we're there to insult Christians and we're not."

KCCI

"I would hope that even people who disagree with the symbolism behind our values," he continued. "It's certainly a greater evil to allow the government to pick and choose between forms of religious expression."

KCCI

Ultimately, I think this person sums this whole thing up best:

i admire the satanic temple in that nobody else could get away with doing the same bit over and over and having people fall for it every time https://t.co/4nTqKsb2GO — Amelia® (@RealiaAmelia) December 10, 2023

Twitter: @RealiaAmelia

Bye!

Fox