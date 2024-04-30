‘People out there really do care’: Hamlin community comes together to provide home accessibility improvements for local family

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a Hamlin mother put out a call for help in making her home more accessible, the community answered that call, banding together to build a wheelchair ramp just days later, lifting a burden off the Crossan family.

After KTAB/KRBC released the first story on the family, Sonnie Crossan, daughter of the homeowner in need, said response from her neighbors was overwhelming.

‘I just feel trapped’: Hamlin family in need of a wheelchair & ramp for accessibility

“I didn’t expect that as fast. I really didn’t. I thought it might take a little while, and it just relieves. Just to know that people out there really do care,” Crossan said. ” If we do have another flood, or we do have a fire, or we do have a tornado or whatever, we’re able to get them (her parents) out in due time and get safe… So, if my mom’s story helps other people, then we did our job.”

With the help of the Texas Ramp Project and Hamlin High School athletes, head coach and athletic director Jason Botos told KTAB/KRBC he hoped to teach his students about hard work and helping others in times of need.

“I definitely want them to understand how to use some power tools and stuff, and you could tell that they were a little uncomfortable when they first started, but they’re getting the hang of it. But most of all, I just want kids to understand that it’s okay to give out a helping hand any time that someone’s in need,” shared Botos.

With the new ramp, the Crossans excitedly shared their plans to take a fishing trip and have a meal Cracker Barrel this month.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center is also helped the Crossans by renovating their bathroom and doorway to be accessible.

