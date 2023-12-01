People Are Finding Out Ron DeSantis Has No Idea How To Smile After His Disastrous Debate With Gavin Newsom

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
132
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For some reason that no one can figure out, Republican presidential nominee Ron DeSantis and the governor of California, Gavin Newson, debated on Fox News last night.

Fox News/Twitter: @MalloryMcMorrow

It wasn't pretty.

Fox News/Twitter: @Acyn

Clips of DeSantis being steamrolled by Newsom are going viral.

Fox News/Twitter: @RonFilipkowski

"You're trying to out-Trump Trump, and by the way, how's that going for you? You're down 41 points in your own state," Newsom said.

Fox News/ Twitter: @Acyn

At one point, you could see DeSantis visibly dying inside when Newsom said: “One thing that Ron and I do have in common is that we both will not be the nominee for President in 2024."

Fox News/ Twitter: @Acyn

In another instance, DeSantis posed with a photo of human shit.

Fox News/Twitter: @shannonrwatts

He even got angry at Newsom for saying he believed in science.

Fox News/ Twitter: @abughazalehkat

It was brutal!

Fox News/ Twitter: @abughazalehkat

One thing that followed ol' Ronnie throughout the debate was his "smile."

Fox News/ Twitter: @JordanUhl

In case you didn't know, the man doesn't know how to.

Fox News/ Twitter: @Travon

Clips of him painfully attempting this simple human emotion are going around X.

Fox News/ Twitter: @arlenparsa

People agree: He should give up on smiling.

Twitter: @NikkisBubble

"I don't know who on DeSantis' campaign told him to smile more but it's a mistake," this person said.

Fox News/ Twitter: @cturnbull1968

Ultimately, the debate definitely didn't go as planned for Ron!

Fox News/ Twitter: @HeidiOCanada

After this whole politics thing, VH1 should cast him on a reboot of Charm School. He'd be perfect for that.

Fox News/ Twitter: @Mollyploofkins

Recommended Stories