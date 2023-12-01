People Are Finding Out Ron DeSantis Has No Idea How To Smile After His Disastrous Debate With Gavin Newsom

For some reason that no one can figure out, Republican presidential nominee Ron DeSantis and the governor of California, Gavin Newson, debated on Fox News last night.

I have no idea why this debate is even happening but this is brutal from Newsom 🏆 https://t.co/XUEcqQiQNS — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) December 1, 2023

Fox News/Twitter: @MalloryMcMorrow

It wasn't pretty.

Watch DeSantis’ face… this is so brutal pic.twitter.com/uMG1GkE2iG — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

Fox News/Twitter: @Acyn

Clips of DeSantis being steamrolled by Newsom are going viral.

“You’re trying to out-Trump Trump. And by the way, how’s that going for you, Ron?” pic.twitter.com/VVo9TXWONC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 1, 2023

Fox News/Twitter: @RonFilipkowski

"You're trying to out-Trump Trump, and by the way, how's that going for you? You're down 41 points in your own state," Newsom said.

Newsom: I’m the only guy here that is a border state governor. You’re trolling folks trying to find migrants to play political games to get some news so you can out-Trump Trump and by the way… how is that going for you? You’re down 41 pts in your own state pic.twitter.com/RezT7tlIT3 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @Acyn

At one point, you could see DeSantis visibly dying inside when Newsom said: “One thing that Ron and I do have in common is that we both will not be the nominee for President in 2024."

Newsom: But there's one thing in closing that we have in common, is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024. pic.twitter.com/zxdZE9ebyt — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @Acyn

In another instance, DeSantis posed with a photo of human shit.

As a former media trainer, I would not have advised DeSantis to hold up a photo of poop. pic.twitter.com/yxzzleO0lb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 1, 2023

Fox News/Twitter: @shannonrwatts

He even got angry at Newsom for saying he believed in science.

Newsom: You followed science. You followed facts.DeSantis: That's not true.Newsom: You even wore a mask in September. pic.twitter.com/M44moG5X6o — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @abughazalehkat

It was brutal!

desantis' campaign manager should've demanded no side-by-sides lol pic.twitter.com/f89limlwVZ — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @abughazalehkat

One thing that followed ol' Ronnie throughout the debate was his "smile."

A man dying inside in real-time. pic.twitter.com/CuIUzqofUg — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @JordanUhl

In case you didn't know, the man doesn't know how to.

I've never seen an alleged human struggle this much to perform the act of smiling like DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/fHVtf7iihI — Travon (@Travon) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @Travon

Clips of him painfully attempting this simple human emotion are going around X.

Some political consultant clearly told Ron DeSantis he needs to smile more and this is the unfortunate result pic.twitter.com/H4nDGLCuHo — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @arlenparsa

People agree: He should give up on smiling.

Ron DeSantis should give up on trying to smile... this is SCARY pic.twitter.com/4tYoniTubm — Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) December 1, 2023

Twitter: @NikkisBubble

"I don't know who on DeSantis' campaign told him to smile more but it's a mistake," this person said.

I don’t know who on DeSantis’ campaign team told him to smile more but it’s a mistake. It’s just not his thing. pic.twitter.com/QYIPvCUFEF — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @cturnbull1968

Ultimately, the debate definitely didn't go as planned for Ron!

Is there anything creepier than when Ron DeSantis tries to smile? pic.twitter.com/0DdiUAXlgr — Heidi 🟧 (@HeidiOCanada) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @HeidiOCanada

After this whole politics thing, VH1 should cast him on a reboot of Charm School. He'd be perfect for that.

The DeSantis fake smile is eerie AF. pic.twitter.com/F79oj42BnG — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) December 1, 2023

Fox News/ Twitter: @Mollyploofkins