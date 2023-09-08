People Are Discussing The Lies They Were Taught In School, And I'm Pretty Sure We All Had The Same Childhood

"It was actually in response to a decrease that would have made the Dutch East India Company's tea more competitive with the smuggled tea that some of the founding fathers were getting rich off of."

—Anonymous

Yeah, contrary to popular belief, the colonists weren't throwing tea into the harbor because it was too expensive; it was due to taxation without representation. The East India Company was one of England's most successful trading companies, and after the French and Indian War, the business was about to go under. So, parliament decided to create the Tea Act, which essentially made the East India Company a monopoly. The Tea Act gave the East India Company a tax break on the tea they were selling, making the product cheaper than what was being smuggled in by the colonist. The Tea Act didn't change the price of tea, but the act did spark a fire under the colonists, as they weren't going to pay a tax imposed by a government they had no say in.