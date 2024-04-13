People Are Awesome: Golf for Good Dads, fish for Arc of the Ozarks and other ways to give

Golf to support Good Dads

Good Dads Inc., a nonprofit organization headquartered in Springfield, will hold its first-ever charity golf tournament, hosted by Flintrock Home Builders.

The tournament on May 20 at Millwood Golf Club in Ozark is expected to bring in thousands of dollars benefiting the nonprofit. Good Dads relies on community, corporate and individual donations to achieve its mission: inspiring, resourcing and encouraging all fathers to be more involved in the lives of their children.

As of April 1, nearly a dozen local businesses have pledged their support and will be teeing off the morning of May 20, including Legacy Bank, PJC Insurance, Capital One and more. The teams of four will all be vying for a $2,500 hole-in-one prize, plus more chances to win.

Registration for the tournament is open now. To register and learn more about Good Dads online at gooddads.com.

Jack Henry endows Kelly scholarship

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has announced an endowed scholarship fund in memory of board member Laura Kelly, who passed away on March 15.

Jack Henry will create an endowment of the existing Kelly Academic Excellence Scholarship at Samford University's Brock School of Business, which was established by Kelly and her husband, John Kelly, in 2016. The endowment will serve to recognize and support outstanding female students currently enrolled in Samford's Brock School of Business, where Kelly served on the Advisory Board for nine years.

A former managing director of CoreLogic, Kelly served as president of The Columbia Institute, a mortgage industry education affiliate. Her prior experiences include senior leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, American Express Company, and MasterCard Worldwide Inc.

For more information about the Kelly Academic Excellence Endowed Scholarship or to make a contribution, visit https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/5128/donations/new?designation=kellyacademicexcellenceendowedscholarship&.

Arvest’s Million Meals campaign starts

Arvest Bank has kicked off of its 14th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month long initiative to raise money to feed local communities while also raising awareness about food insecurity.

The campaign, which runs through May 31, will benefit 85 community food partners in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. This year, Ozarks Food Harvest has been selected as a food partner and recipient of the campaign, as has Least of These in Nixa, Christian Action Ministries in Branson, Harvest Church in Aurora, L-Life Food Pantry in Lebanon and Webster County Food Pantry in Marshfield.

Money donations can be made at any Arvest branch, online at www.arvest.com/millionmeals, on the Arvest Go mobile app, or by calling 866-952-9523.

CoxHealth collecting diapers

Efforts to help families who are unable to provide clean diapers for their baby started April 1, with the launch of CoxHealth’s annual Diaper Drive. The drive, now in its eleventh year, sends supplies to charities throughout the region. CoxHealth is inviting the public to donate disposable or cloth diapers in any size or brand. Open packages are accepted as well. Diapers will be given to Diaper Bank of the Ozarks in Springfield, Elevate Branson, Monett Community Kitchen, Barton County Health Department, & Katie's House. The organizations will then distribute the diapers to local families in need.

Anyone can donate diapers at various CoxHealth facilities through April 30. For more information, call The Women's Center at 417-269-4664.

Registration now for Buddy Bass tourney

Grab a buddy for a day of fishing at the Table Rock Lake State Park Marina for a cause on April 28 from the Table Rock Lake State Park boat ramp.

Funds raised from the 6th Annual Open Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament will help improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities served at The Arc of the Ozarks. Individuals only receive $30 of personal spending money each month to cover household expenses and medical expenses not covered by Medicaid.

Register early to secure your spot. Launch is determined by registration order. Boat registration is $180, with two people per boat. Registration includes lunch and a chance to win a $1,500 first prize (based on 50 boat minimum).

For more information and to register, visit thearcoftheozarks.org/events/open-buddy-bass-tournament/.

