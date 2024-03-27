People Are Absolutely Losing It Over Donald Trump Selling An American-Themed Bible For $60

Donald Trump is a Bible salesman now!

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

The former President is selling American-themed Bibles for $59.99 a pop.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

Truth Social/ Twitter: @TrumpDailyPosts

The "God Bless The USA Bible" also contains the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Bill of Rights.

Truth Social

How nice!

Putting a flag on a Bible then adding political documents to it to repackage and sell it for $60 by a man who has never read it is really some sick, twisted stuff. This is not the christianity that comes from Jesus. pic.twitter.com/lv20Bj4YDY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 27, 2024

Truth Social/ Twitter: @RonFilipkowski

I mean, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering he just sold "Never Surrender" shoes for $400.

It tells you everything you need to know about Trump’s values that he’s selling sneakers for $400, and a Bible for $60. pic.twitter.com/Kz4ZOi7an8 — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmused) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @mrobmused

But still, people are having a field day with it.

Donald Trump selling an “endorsed” Bible is the most anti-Jesus thing I've ever heard. — The Eddie McCabe (@TheEddieMcCabe) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @TheEddieMcCabe

"Does the Bible need to be endorsed by Donald Trump? Does that mean other Bibles might be fake news?" this person said.

Does the Bible need to be endorsed by Donald Trump? Does that mean other Bibles might be fake news? — Manic Contrarian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ManicContrarian) March 26, 2024

Twitter: @ManicContrarian

"I hear the new Trump Bible comes with not just one, but two Corinthians!," another person joked.

I hear the new Trump Bible comes with not just one, but two Corinthians! — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 26, 2024

Twitter: @prchovanec

People are wondering if Trump will claim tax exemption as a religious institution now.

With releasing his own Bible, how soon until Donald Trump claims tax exemption as a religious institution? — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @POTUS_15

They're also sharing old clips of him talking about the Bible.

In honor of Trump’s official new line of Bibles, here’s Trump struggling to answer a simple question about his favorite Bible passage pic.twitter.com/x9CBK51Fj5 https://t.co/10UXAZ0RzY — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @briantashman

Either way, the whole thing is pretty strange!

In Trump's Bible, Jesus turned the water into whine. — Robert Blomstrom 💙🌊🇺🇲🟧 (@BlomstromRobert) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @BlomstromRobert

I guess we'll have to see what he gets to selling next.

If yall think Trump has read the Bible, I’ve got a bridge to sell you — Grinch (@Grinch21188235) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @Grinch21188235