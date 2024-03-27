People Are Absolutely Losing It Over Donald Trump Selling An American-Themed Bible For $60

Donald Trump is a Bible salesman now!

The former President is selling American-themed Bibles for $59.99 a pop.

The "God Bless The USA Bible" also contains the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Bill of Rights.

How nice!

I mean, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering he just sold "Never Surrender" shoes for $400.

But still, people are having a field day with it.

"Does the Bible need to be endorsed by Donald Trump? Does that mean other Bibles might be fake news?" this person said.

"I hear the new Trump Bible comes with not just one, but two Corinthians!," another person joked.

People are wondering if Trump will claim tax exemption as a religious institution now.

They're also sharing old clips of him talking about the Bible.

Either way, the whole thing is pretty strange!

I guess we'll have to see what he gets to selling next.

