Paulina Porizkova, 56, hilariously covers up with masks in topless photo

Paulina Porizkova is covering up — but just barely.

The model, 56, took to Instagram on July 21 to get a little cheeky with her followers. She posted a pic alongside her friend, actress and comedian Liz Carey, in which both women went topless. The only thing the women had to cover up? Cartoon mask stickers — that are definitely not what the CDC had in mind when it recommended cloth face coverings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re told we need to wear masks again. So @thelizcarey and I are obliging,” she wrote in the caption. “My friends (and family) are my true riches. They laugh and cry with me, they feed me and water me, physically and spiritually. And allow for both sides to ‘bare’ their souls. And yes, bodies.”

She concluded: “Thank you @thelizcarey for the photos and the fun and the food! #thatswhatfriendsarefor #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #bff.”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge has been all about embracing positivity recently. In an Instagram post announcing her breakup with writer-director Aaron Sorkin, she celebrated the pair’s successful relationship, despite it coming to an end.

“I’m so grateful for his presence in my life,” she wrote on July 20. “He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather — we’re still a duck and a goose.”

Earlier this year, Porizkova shared a message of self love alongside photos from her magazine shoot with Unconditional.

"I’m gonna be vulnerable here, and admit that although the photos are beautiful, the ME, completely unretouched and through the very sharp lens of a high resolution camera, looks older than the ME I imagine seeing in the mirror," she captioned the photo. "This is the most flattering of the photos. I’m trying my best to sink into this feeling, this acceptance of what I really look like, but most days it’s not at all easy. Yet."

And some days, it’s easy to bare it all — especially with a friend by your side.