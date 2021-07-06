Paulina Porizkova, 56, shares stripped-down mirror selfie in ‘celebration of narcissism’

Paulina Porizkova shares a body positive message in stripped-down selfie. (Photo: Getty Images)

Paulina Porizkova is sharing a stripped-down mirror selfie on Instagram.

The 56-year-old model and actress is working on a project in Rome, where she's shared a few videos and photos of her explorations in the Italian city. On Tuesday, however, she gave a rare peek at what she's been doing to relax in her hotel.

"After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie," she captioned the risqué photo. "But it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman."

Porizkova went on to celebrate ageless beauty with a few hashtags reading "betweenjloandbettywhite" and "sexyhasnoexpiration date." She continued, "And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, this thread will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed."

Followers and friends shared their support of Porizkova and her positive message in the comments.

"Maybe this is the PERFECT thread for people who have a rough time with nudity because you look absolutely stunning and there is nothing to be ashamed of," one wrote. Another commented, "I love seeing [a] self confident woman who enjoys her body. Nudity is [something] completely normal, [something] we shouldn't be ashamed of," to which Porizkova responded, "You know I agree."

And to those who praised the model's figure and called her "blessed," she replied, "It's actually also a lot of work."

It isn't the first time that Porizkova has spoken candidly about self-acceptance while aging. In fact, she opened up in a Yahoo Life series Unapologetically Paulina about striving to look good at any age.

"I think I look more like my age," she said, "so for me to do a provocative shot, where you can see the ropes in my neck — which I actually like, I think they're cool — and you see my wrinkles and quite often I don't wear any makeup, it's me trying to incorporate the fact that I look 56 with the fact that I can still look good, rather than look younger."

