Pastor's Corner: A plan

As I’ve been watching the arrival of spring it is easy to see that God has a plan. Not only for nature but he has a plan for each of us also.

So, yes God has a plan for you. It’s refreshing to see spring begin. The blossoms on the flowers, the grass starting to green up. Buds are showing on the trees and they will soon begin to develop and leaf out.

Spring is a season of renewal and refreshing and God’s plan continues to show itself. It’s amazing to watch creation come to life. To see the new life form on what once appeared dead as the plants come out of dormancy. In Michigan we have the unique opportunity to witness the seasons arrive and change. To see God’s plan develop in each of our four seasons.

I would mention again that not only does God have a plan for all of nature He has a plan for you and for me. We are given the wonderful opportunity to take part as we step forward and become part of His plan and become part of His family. It’s not His plan that we become weighted down with the pressures of the world but that we feel and witness the renewal that comes only from Him. We are given the opportunity to decide for ourselves if we want to remain as we are or become a part of the renewal that He has in store for each of us. To become a very important part of His family. The spiritual freedom that is available for anyone is truly life changing and life renewing.

When I am given the opportunity to speak to a group of people the one main thing that I see as extremely important and like to do is remind them just how special they are. No matter what they may think of themselves everyone is a very special person. How can I say that without knowing each person on a personal level? God gave his Son for each of us, for you and for me. Just think, a God like that loving each of us so much and giving us an invitation to be a part of his family. We all are given the choice and it’s a choice that we make whether we step forward for God or not. We can either remain as we are, separated from Him or become an important part of His plan for us. Are you ready to step forward and bloom into that person He has plans for or remain dormant in your life?

I would invite you to seek a pastor out to help explain the steps to spiritual wholeness. To help you become that person God intends. God has a very special plan for you, are you willing to seek Him out?

See you in Church.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Pastor's Corner: A plan