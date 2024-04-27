This Passaic County city ranks among 100 best places to live in the U.S. in 2024

You likely take pride in where you live, but can you say you live in one of the best places in the country? Now, one city in Passaic County can.

Of more than 2,000 cities rated, Clifton was named one of the top 100 places to live in the United States, according to a recent report from Livability.

This rating was based on eight factors: economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health. While the report is not a ranked list, each of the 100 cities — all with populations of anywhere from 75,000 to 500,000 — were given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade based on its performance in each of these eight categories.

Clifton, which has a population of more than 87,000, received a LivScore of 788 — the 27th highest score on the list.

An NJ Transit train departs the Clifton Station on Thursday April 11, 2024.

The report cited that Clifton's family-friendly atmosphere, charming neighborhoods and high-quality schools play a role in making the city one of the country's best places to live. Clifton's vibrant food and cultural scene, as well as its abundance of parks, trails and gardens, were also referenced.

"Clifton's location in picturesque Passaic County and proximity to New York City make the city a haven for young families and professionals," the report says. "Charming neighborhoods, excellent schools and plenty of outdoor activities contribute to Clifton's strong sense of community."

Other northeast cities to make the list include Warwick, Rhode Island (813); Norwalk, Connecticut (767); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (764); and Danbury, Connecticut (752). And overall, the cities that earned the highest LivScore in the report include Carmel, Indiana (875); Cary, North Carolina (874); Columbia, Maryland (874); Fishers, Indiana (864); and Naperville, Illinois (862).

