This Paris Home’s Modern Refresh Includes a Distinctive Dining Nook

When Paul-Louis and Elina bought this three-story house built around 1850 for themselves and their four children, there was a lot of space, but it was very closed-off and feeling oddly cramped. So they hired Pierre-Louis Gerlier, who has a degree in architecture, a masters in town planning, and a vocational training certificate in carpentry, to take on the renovation of the ground floor.

Bookshelf in living room with colorful rug and cognac leather seating.

“It was spacious but very compartmentalized. They wanted a place that would respect everyone’s privacy while still being convivial,” describes Gerlier, who owns Atelier Pierre-Louis Gerlier, and also managed the project.

Glass enclosed dining room.

“The challenge was to create a space that could be open and closed at the same time: In other words, to maintain a visual link with each of the rooms while at the same time being isolated from noise. The glass wall was the perfect answer to this dual requirement, as the view can circulate freely even when the door is closed, just like the light that diffuses from one room to another, compensating for the loss of light from the pretty windows with their small colored panes.”

Wood detail on marble dining table.

The home, which the couple purchased three years ago, is located in a residential suburb close to the center of Paris, and Gerlier describes the neighborhood as being filled with houses from the early 20th century and a few buildings from the 1930s, and Paul-Louis and Elina’s house had an extension built around 1900. “Each project is an opportunity to work not only on its integration into the urban landscape, but also on attention to the smallest detail, with the complicity of the client,” Gerlier says of his approach to design.

Glass enclosed dining room.

PAINT & COLORS

  • Kitchen and Dining Room — “Painting Ballerina” by Flamant

  • Wallpaper — Lago Di Garda by Au Fil des Couleurs

  • Entrance — “Hague Blue” by Farrow and Ball

ENTRY

LIVING ROOM

  •  Sofa — Maison du Monde

DINING ROOM

KITCHEN

Thanks, Paul-Louis and Elina!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

