Pareidolia Is A Real, Absolutely Wild Thing And You Definitely Have It

When I was a kid, I would see faces, animals, shapes, and patterns in everyday objects that other people didn't pick up on. I've only learned recently that this has an actual name: pareidolia. It's the tendency to perceive a meaningful image in a random pattern. It's sort of similar to those Rorschach inkblot tests you've probably seen.

In an effort to learn more, I stumbled upon the r/pareidolia subreddit. Here are some of the most interesting images I found:

1."Happy water buffalo at the dentist."

2."I'm so happy for them."

3."My fuel cap casts the shadow of Batman."

4."Two bearded men."

5."😬😬😬."

6."This can of paint looks like a cat."

7."This little guy in my sheet music."

8."Pigeon poops portrait of itself on a leaf."

9."Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

10."Scary woman in the pile of laundry."

11."This lil' squirt of lotion looks like a tiny cat."

12."It’s the avoidant eye contact for me 😏."

13."Now that's an air guitar."

14."These binoculars look like someone I know..."

15."The trees in the Pokémon game look like angry men flexing their muscles. I can't unsee it now."

16."Free him."

17."Dead plant I found in my grandma’s backyard."

18."A grandma caterpillar putting on lipstick."

19."Anyone else see aliens?"

20."Virtual reality."

21."Umm...Let me think..."

22."Joyful onion lady."

23."This shadow of a plant looks like a child on a swing."

24."The garage door is staring at me."

25."The rings on this tree create a clover."

26."Pulled the door handle off and he was as shocked as I was."

27."Kissing your car crash."

28."This truck buckle looks like a frog riding a motorcycle."

29."[insert dolphin sounds]"

30."Scary shirt"

And finally...

31."Hello from this little hippo."