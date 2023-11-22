Paramount Plus delivers big discounts ahead of Black Friday — sign up for just $2

Thanksgiving is the perfect time for family, food and vegging out on the couch for hours watching TV while you recover from your food coma. Luckily, it's also a great time for deals, and this year, ahead of the holiday season, you can get an early Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount on Paramount+. From now through Dec. 3, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $1.99 per month for three months, or get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $3.99 per month for three months.

That’s just $6 for three months of all the new Star Trek shows, every season of Survivor, Yellowstone spinoffs 1883, 1923 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, plus NFL games on CBS. And if you need to catch up on Nathan Fielder's new show The Curse, Yellowjackets Season 2 or A24 movies including Pearl and Everything Everywhere All at Once, you can upgrade to Paramount's Showtime tier for just $2 more per month for the next three months — perfect timing since winter is prime time for catching up on TV.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But not only is the Paramount+ Black Friday deal a once in a year event, it will also save you up to $24 over three months of streaming your favorite shows and movies — which feels especially significant in this day and age of streaming costs.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME $3.99/month $12 Save $8

Why do I need Paramount+?

Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove return as Freddie and Carly in the "iCarly" reboot, now streaming on Paramount+. (Lisa Rose/Paramount+) (Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

You'll definitely want Paramount+ if you're a fan of Star Trek or the Yellowstone universe. The platform is also home to some of the most popular reality TV competition series including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, The Challenge and Are You The One?

For families (or just nostalgic millennials) Paramount+ is also great because it's the streaming home of all Nickelodeon content like Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and iCarly.

And if you want to watch anything on Showtime, the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier is right for you. Stream trendy shows like The Curse and Couples Therapy plus plenty of great movies, and access to live CBS.

Who is eligible for the Paramount+ Black Friday sale?

Brand new subscribers and eligible former Paramount+ subscribers can take advantage of this Paramount+ Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

How long is the Paramount+ sale running for?

The Paramount+ Black Friday deal runs from today through Sunday, Dec. 3.

