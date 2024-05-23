Parade, history talks and more: A guide to Memorial Day weekend events in Centre County

This Memorial Day weekend, there are a number of ways in Centre County to remember and honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

As usual, Boalsburg will be the epicenter of the festivities, appropriate for a town that holds claim to being the birthplace of Memorial Day. But there are other events being held throughout the area, not all with ties to the holiday.

Below is a schedule of events that is not exhaustive. To add an event, email details to cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.

Thursday

6-10 p.m.: Boalsburg Fireman’s Carnival at the Boalsburg Fire Company grounds. (Wrist band night, $25 unlimited rides)

Friday

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg, open

2 p.m.: Drop-in tour at The Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg

5 p.m.: Philipsburg Wine Walk & Brew Haha, 104 N. Front St., Philipsburg.

6-10 p.m.: Boalsburg Fireman’s Carnival

6:30 p.m.: “Into the Cold Blue: My World War II Journeys with the Mighty Eighth Air Force:” a conversation with John Homan at the Pennsylvania Military Museum.

Saturday

8-9:45 a.m.: A Walk to Remember sponsored by the Pennsylvania Military Museum and A Soldier’s Hands, held at the military museum. Events start at 8 a.m., with Ret. Sgt. Adam Hartswick serving as the keynote speaker.

9 a.m.: Black Moshannon 5K and 10K Race in Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg

10-4 p.m.: Pennsylvania Military Museum open to the public, with events including a WWII Living History Encampment, firing and static demonstrations at 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m.: Drop-in tour at The Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg

5 p.m.: Boalsburg Fireman’s Parade (carnival opens after the parade, through 10 p.m.)

Sunday

10 a.m.: Mount Nittany Wine Run 5K at Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Pennsylvania Military Museum open to the public, with events including a WWII Living History Encampment, firing and static demonstrations at 1:30 p.m. and a lecture by a local historian at 2 p.m.

11 a.m.: Sunday Funday at The Gamble Mill, 160 Dunlop St., Bellefonte. The pop-up event, held throughout the summer, features vendors and food trucks.

2 p.m.: Drop-in tour at The Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum

2-4 p.m.: Boalsburg Heritage Museum Tours, 304 E. Main St., Boalsburg

2-6 p.m.: Boalsburg Fireman’s Carnival (Wrist band event, $25 unlimited rides from 2-6 p.m.)

4-7 p.m.: Civil War Ball, Boal Museum Ballroom

Memorial Day salute of graves by American Legion Post 444 (Millheim):

9 a.m. Livonia

9:15 a.m. Brungart

9:30 a.m. Rebersburg (x2)

10 a.m. Madisonburg (x3)

10:30 a.m. Valley Mennonite

10:45 a.m. Green Grove

11 a.m. Salem

11:30 a.m. Heckman

11:45 a.m. Paradise

Noon Millheim (x2)

1 p.m. Millheim

1:15 p.m. Aaronsburg (x2)

1:45 p.m. Wolfe Chapel

2 p.m. Saint Paul

2:15 p.m. Stover, Neidich, Henninger

2:30 p.m. Woodward

At the conclusion of services and return to the Post Home, there will be a proper fire disposal of all old flags.

Monday

All events are part of Boalsburg’s “A Day in Town”

8:30 a.m.: Memorial Day Run at Blue Spring Park

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Baked good sale, soup sale and quilt show at St. John’s Church

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Vendors on Church and Main streets

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: AACA Car Show at the Pennsylvania Military Museum

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Boalsburg Fireman’s Carnival

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Boalsburg Heritage Museum, 304 E. Main St., open to visitors

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Live Blacksmithing Demonstrations at the Blacksmith Shop, 224 E. Main St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Various events on the grounds of the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum including craft vendors, live music, history reenactors and more

10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Memorial Day stage entertainment

11 a.m.: Judging of the pie contest

5:45 p.m.: Walk to the Cemetery, followed by cemetery ceremony at 6 p.m.

Flags wave in the wind at the Boalsburg cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Numerous events will be held this weekend in Centre County in honor of Memorial Day.