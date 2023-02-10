Pamela Anderson reveals her freckles in makeup-free photos: 'It's fun getting old'

Pamela Anderson shares a poem about aging alongside makeup-free photos. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pamela Anderson is baring it all.

The Baywatch alum, 55, took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of makeup-free photos. The typically done-up star, who just released her memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, captioned the photos with a poem.

“I’d rather show my freckles,” she began. “It’s fun getting old. It’s a relief. And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without make up. This is me — I’m happy with who I am right now. It’s a new world and I’m very grateful for all of the love.”

Anderson’s followers loved the vulnerable photos. One wrote in the comments section, “Freckle power!!!!! I so agree the older I get. I feel like heavy makeup does absolutely nothing for me. If anything it ages me. I have always loved Pamela and I love her even more after watching her documentary.” Another added, “Thank you for showing that our beauty does not have an expiration date. Our face and our bodies are a living testament to the incredible life we have and are living.”

In addition to embracing her present appearance, Anderson has recently reflected on her past beauty and style. In an interview with WWD, she spoke about not feeling fashionable.

“I would love for Anna Wintour to love me, but I know she never will because I just, I’m a clothing repellent," said Anderson of Vogue’s famous editor-in-chief and notorious fashion icon. "I want to dress in these beautiful clothes, but I just don’t look right in them; some things are too weird, my body doesn’t quite fit. But especially when I was younger, I would err on the side of just have fun. I mean, those looks took me five minutes to put together with these sparkly pants, the big hat and the blue eyeliner. And walking down red carpets with Tommy [Lee] was just, we just thought ‘we’re going to be funny.’ We weren’t thinking we could have a stylist or anything like that."

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, she admitted she “can’t wait” to get old, and claimed she never saw herself as a “great beauty.”

“I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror," the Home Improvement actress noted."I don’t want to chase [aging] and I don’t want to do all the crazy sh** to myself…I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state.”

