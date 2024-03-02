Palm Beach's love affair with coconut cake dates to Flagler's Hotel Royal Poinciana

You may not see it nowadays on some restaurant menus in Palm Beach, but is there anything more beloved over decades in Palm Beach than coconut cake?

After all, a century ago, when Henry Flagler’s now-gone Hotel Royal Poinciana loomed just west of The Breakers in all its gargantuan six-story glory, overlooking what’s now known as the Intracoastal Waterway, coconut cake was not only a favored dessert, but a must.

For one thing, it was a specialty during daily al fresco tea dances held in a coconut-tree grove at the hotel while an orchestra played.

“Coconut cakes may come and coconut cakes may go … but (the Royal Poinciana’s) go on forever,” one reporter noted in 1925 while covering a tea dance at the Royal Poinciana, which was razed in the 1930s.

More: Testa's is history in Palm Beach, but its strawberry pie lives on — if you master this recipe

If you know where to look, you’ll still find coconut cake when dining on the island.

Try such old-school places as TooJay’s, which opened on the island in 1981 and where coconut cake now is $8.99 a slice, and Green’s Pharmacy Luncheonette, which has been around since 1938 and where coconut cake is $5.99 a slice.

“Everyone who has been in Palm Beach for a long time loves coconut cake here,” Allen Rutman, co-owner of Green’s, 151 N. County Road, told the Daily News.

Coconut cake at Restaurant 44.

“Coconut cake has been around as long as I’ve been here (33 years) and no doubt longer,” he said, noting that Green’s works with a professional baker in the area who bakes and delivers cakes for the luncheonette. “It’s not something we’d ever stop serving because I don’t think anyone would like that.”

More: What's for lunch in Palm Beach? From lobster rolls to Korean beef, possibilities abound

At Surfside Diner, 314 S. County Road, where coconut cake is $7.95 a slice, “it’s a Palm Beach tradition everyone loves,” manager Stesania Becchi told the Daily News. “We’ve been serving it for years and I can’t imagine it not being enjoyed here.”

Meanwhile, at more upper-scale dining establishments such as Restaurant 44 at the Palm Beach Towers, pastry chef Priscilla Nunoz offers coconut cake.

A slice featuring citrus-vanilla sponge cake layered with coconut filling and coconut buttercream topped with sweetened coconut, berry coulis and fresh strawberries is $14.

“The secret is always love,” she told the Daily News. “After working in this industry for so long, I know the difference between when someone follows a recipe and someone adds that extra care.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: The best coconut cake in Palm Beach comes with a side of history