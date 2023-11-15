A Pair of Massive, Rare Yellow Diamond Earrings Could Fetch $12 Million at Auction

Christie’s is offering up some major bling at auction next month.

On Tuesday, the British auction house revealed the lots it will offer in its annual Magnificent Jewels auction, which will take place at its N.Y.C. showroom on December 6. The live sale will feature distinguished jewels from houses including Cartier, David Webb, Graff, Bulgari, and Harry Winston. You can expect these offerings to range from gem- and diamond-studded bracelets to turquoise earrings.

But the top lot is undoubtedly a pair of ‘California Sunset’ diamond earrings (pictured above). The dazzling lot features a rare pair of fancy vivid orange-yellow diamonds of 12.20 and 11.96 carats, alongside oval and marquise brilliant-cut diamonds. The stones are set in platinum, and experts estimate the colorful pair could sell for between $7 million and $12 million.

A fancy vivid blue diamond ring in Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Sale

A fancy vivid blue, cushion-modified brilliant-cut diamond of 3.49 carats is another leading lot set in a brushed platinum ring (above) that could go for up to $5.5 million. An important Burmese ruby and diamond ring of 7.31 carats has the third highest sales estimate in the auction, expected to fetch between $1 million and $2 million.

The sale also features René Boivin’s Reclining Lion brooch.

Magnificent Jewels features grails from the Collection of Adolphus Andrews, Jr. and Emily Taylor Andrews, the Collection of Margaret Thompson Biddle, the Collection of Ivan and Genevieve Reitman, the Collection of Julian and Josephine Robertson, and property from a distinguished Palm Beach Collection that includes an impressive 42.97 carat Graff diamond ring (est. $500,000 to $700,000). Other notable lots include a ‘Reclining Lion’ brooch by René Boivin (est. $300,000 to $500,000), a fancy intense yellow diamond ring of 12.03 carats (est. $100,000 to $150,000), and a Cartier emerald, diamond, and ruby brooch (est. $200,000 to $300,000).

But the Magnificent Jewels sale isn’t the only opportunity for collectors to snag impressive stones. The Jewels Online auction, which will run from November 28 to December 8, will span a curated selection of over 300 lots. These include a Taffin multi-gem brooch that mirrors an ornamented cactus plant (est. $8,000 to $12,000), a David Webb set of white enamel and gold bracelets (est. $12,000 to $18,000), a Cartier ‘Les Delices de Goa’ necklace (est. $25,000 to $35,000), and a colored diamond and diamond twin-stone ring ($50,000 to $70,000).

Highlights from the Magnificent Jewels sale will be in Hong Kong from November 23 to 27. They will then go on view in New York from December 1 to 5. Place your final bids on the Magnificent Jewels lots via the live auction on December 6, and Jewels Online on December 8.

