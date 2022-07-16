'Criminal Minds' star Paget Brewster says she won't 'pretend to be 35 again' as she shows off her gray hair

Paget Brewster is embracing her gray hair. (Photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Paget Brewster has a word for people who shame her gray hair.

The Criminal Minds star, 53, took to Twitter on Monday, July 11 to share a message alongside a photo of herself rocking salt-and-pepper hair. She wrote, “I like my grey hair. I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks. We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please.”

The actress, who will reprise her FBI agent character Emily Prentiss in the upcoming Criminal Minds revival on Paramount+ , was met with praise from Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynsky, 45. She wrote , “As someone who is also not doing anything to pretend I’m not my actual age, I very much appreciate you. I hope that a few of us making these little decisions add up to some actual change happening in terms of women’s body image. Also your hair is glorious.”

In response to the kind words, Brewster called Lynskey an “inspiration to me and so many more people.”

Followers also applauded the Friends alum for loving her gray hair. One replied to her tweet , “Your hair is absolutely gorgeous. I am 66 years old and the only thing I do to my hair is periodically have it highlighted to blend what gray I do have with my blondish hair. I do not try to hide my gray.” Another added, “I love watching real, beautiful, strong women who look their age (which is gorgeous as is- 40s and 50s). Thank you for that.”

Brewster and Lynskey aren’t the only stars to embrace their gray hair. In June, And Just Like That’s Sarah Jessica Parker — who was applauded for her silver hair — told Glamour that she stopped dyeing her hair when doing so became too time consuming.

“I don't think there's a right or a wrong way to have a relationship with aging, living, time spent on earth. But mine is that there are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now or trying to get back to 15 years ago," she said at the time.

Story continues

Maid star Andie MacDowell also spoke to People about skipping the salon — first as a necessity during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and later by choice.

“During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier,” she told the magazine. “I really like it. I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.