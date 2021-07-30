Padma Lakshmi is a mood relaxing in a blue bikini: ‘T.G.I.F.’

Padma Lakshmi is feeling pretty peachy these days.

On Friday, the 50-year-old model and Top Chef host shared a photo on Instagram that made her posterior front and center as she rested on her stomach on a pink floaty in a blue bikini.

"T.G.I.F." she captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments in awe of the view.

"Geeeeeeeeeezus. No wonder she is everyone’s crush," a fan said.

"Blessed be the fruit," someone wrote.

"Summer n Padma are synonymous," a commenter declared.

"Mam I can’t handle this today," another person added.

Throughout the summer, the mother of one has given her over 1 million followers a glimpse of her summer and has even shared another image of herself lounging on a floaty in a pool while wearing a red bikini to the appropriate tune of "Summer Breeze" by the Isley Brothers.

According to an interview with Women's Health last year, Lakshmi is very proud of her rounder bottom and attributes it to years of Pilates.

"I started going to Pilates a few years ago, because my chiropractor recommended it for my back," she recalled. "Pilates changed my body. It made me strong in places I didn't know I needed to be. I have a butt now that I didn't have during my modeling career!"

In addition to fitness, she also prides herself on having a healthy diet. During a 2018 interview with Access Hollywood, Lakshmi admitted that due to aging and her job hosting the popular cooking show, she gains more weight during filming.

"I gain now like 15 pounds and in Chicago, I gained 17 because of deep dish pizza,” she admitted. "To get the weight off it’s really hard, there are no tricks, it’s just eating healthy. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t eat fried food. I don’t eat red meat. I don’t eat any dairy, except low-fat cottage cheese and non-fat yogurt. I don’t eat sweets. Oh, and I don’t eat flour.”

She added that though she does eat meat at times, she tries to stick to a mostly green diet.

"When I’m not on the show, I’m pretty plant-based. I was raised as a vegetarian in India and in America. We had a vegetarian home. I didn’t really start eating meat until I was a teenager, so I’m used to eating like that. It’s hard for your body to process meat," Lakshmi said.

