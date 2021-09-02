Padma Lakshmi celebrates turning 51 with a stunning selfie: 'Absolute goddess'

Padma Lakshmi once again proves that her beauty is timeless.

On Thursday, the model, author and Top Chef host posted a stunning selfie that gave fans a closer look at the star's flawless skin.

"This is 51," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and to share their awe of her effortless beauty.

"Happy birthday," Andrew Zimmern said.

"Happy Birthday!!! 51 never looked so hot!!" a fan wrote.

"It will only get better," someone added.

"An absolute goddess of epic proportions. Happy birthday, beautiful!" Another person continued.

Though she continues to dazzle her more than 1 million followers with her breathtaking photos, Lakshmi has made it clear that her most important title has been that of mom to 11-year-old Krishna, who has appeared on her social media. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, the mother of one admitted that she tried to shield her daughter's identity, but eventually found it impossible, so has given her followers a look into her family life through adorable photos.

"It's a struggle between being authentic and real and true online, to also saving some space for myself that is private," she admitted. "So much of our lives are lived online now. so it's hard to know exactly where that line is, and sometimes that line moves from week to week. So I still try and not have her all over my Instagram, but honestly, being a mother is the most important, fulfilling and time-consuming job I have. So if I were to give you a true snapshot of my life it would have to include my time with my daughter, because that is what I spend most of my life doing. ... I want to experience life with her, whether it's going to Paris or going to the green market up the street; it's all the same. It's just part of life. There's no way I could kind of take her out of my life, and give you any kind of true, accurate portrait of what it's like to be me."