Pacelli students take part in crowning Mary, Queen of Heaven

May 7—All Pacelli students, preschool through 12th grade participated in a May Crowning procession prior to the start of their weekly all-school Mass on Wednesday, May 1.

Each child brings a flower to be added to Mary's bouquets at the altar. Students processed into church before Mass with their flowers for Mary singing Marian hymns.

To conclude the celebration procession, a second grade First Communion student and 10th grade Confirmation student crowned Mary with a wreath of flowers. Students recently received the sacraments of Communion and Confirmation.

Several second grade students received their First Communion on April 20-21. Tenth grade students were confirmed by Bishop Robert Barron on April 27.

"From all mothers we learn a great deal," said Bishop Erik Pohlmeier. "From Mary we learn the greatest thing, how to love God himself. As we honor our earthly mothers in May, we honor our heavenly mother as well. During the month of May, we pray with our mother Mary, that we love Jesus as she does."

At the end of Mass, Father Andrew Beerman blessed 300 rosaries, donated to the school from a group of ladies at St. Anne's parish in Bismarck, North Dakota. The rosaries were distributed to the students the following day. Using their new rosaries, the students prayed a Living Rosary together in the school gym.

Pacelli wishes Happy Mother's Day to the heavenly and earthly mothers as they honor and pay respect to all mothers during this month of May.

Pacelli Preview Day

Pacelli Preview Day is taking place at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday for interested students and families.

Pacelli Kindergarten Round Up is taking place on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:15 p.m. for enrolled and inquiring incoming kindergarten students.

If you would like more information about Pacelli Catholic Schools contact the school office at 507-437-3278 or visit our website at www.pacellicatholicschools.org.